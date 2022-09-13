Rohnert Park police arrest man with machete after 6-mile chase

A 36-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after he led Rohnert Park police on a 6-mile chase, officials said.

The incident unfolded at about 2 a.m. Saturday, when police were dispatched to the 900 block of Golf Course Drive on a report of a man sleeping in a business parking lot who brandished a machete at security staff who confronted him, according to Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officials.

The man was reportedly chasing after a security vehicle in an attempted to ram it, police said.

Responding officers spotted the man driving in a Chevrolet Suburban, according to a bulletin from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Officers tried to pull the driver over but he didn’t stop. A “slow-speed” pursuit ensued and officers followed the driver to the area of South A and Earl streets in Santa Rosa.

Once stopped, the driver refused to get out of the vehicle. Officers shot foam projectiles, breaking the vehicle’s windows, and sprayed pepper spray at the driver, but it “had no effect” on the man, police said.

Police negotiated with the driver for about 20 minutes before he got out of the car and was taken into custody.

The driver, Daniel Dickens, 36, was booked into the Sonoma County jail on suspicion of evading police with wanton disregard for safety, possession of personal information to obtain credit and throwing a substance at a vehicle. His bail was set at $20,000.

Rohnert Park officials urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 707-584-2600 and refer to case 22-3557.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.