Rohnert Park police arrest suspect in auto burglaries

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 18, 2022, 8:03PM
A suspect in three auto burglaries was arrested early Sunday after he fled in the direction of Rohnert Park police officers who responded to the scene.

Paul Good, a 49-year-old “unsheltered Sonoma County resident,” was arrested about 4 a.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Commerce Boulevard, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

He’s suspected of burglary and possessing stolen property, burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

A witness called police after seeing someone breaking into vehicles Sunday morning.

Officers had surrounded the area when the suspect ran toward them while covered in glass, officials said, adding that he carried stolen property and a hammer.

The reporting party provided surveillance footage from the scene and positively identified Good as a suspect, police said.

