Rohnert Park police arrest suspected methamphetamine dealer

A traffic stop in Rohnert Park over the weekend led to the arrest of a suspected methamphetamine dealer, police said.

An officer stopped a driver around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday for a traffic violation on Redwood Drive, according to authorities.

The officer found nearly 3 ounces of methamphetamine, scales, a replica handgun and $1,176 in cash in the vehicle, police said.

The driver, Agustin Mayo, 31, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of illegal drug paraphernalia and transportation or sales of methamphetamine.

He was released on a citation Sunday at the Sonoma County Jail because of jail protocols aimed at reducing inmate populations during the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

