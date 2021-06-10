Rohnert Park police arrest two more suspects in fatal shooting

Rohnert Park police have identified two more suspects in a recent homicide, bringing the number of arrests made in this case to four.

Authorities say all four men are believed to be linked to the fatal shooting of Cesar Daniel Saloma, 29, who was killed just before 3 p.m. Friday following a confrontation outside his apartment complex at 4949 Snyder Lane.

Nathaniel Hannon and Mario Quezadas-Villegas, both 19-year-old residents of Rohnert Park, were arrested Tuesday morning, according to police.

Two other men, Christian Arrano Perez, of Windsor and Alejandro Alvarez-Solorio, of Rohnert Park, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing.

Perez was arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy, while Alvarez-Solorio was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy.

Hannon, who is accused of being an accessory, is believed to have been present during Friday’s shooting. Officials allege he removed “distinguishing characteristics” from another suspect’s truck that was seen fleeing the area.

Quezadas-Villegas is believed to be an accessory in the incident, according to police, but his specific involvement wasn’t released.

Both Hannon and Quezadas-Villegas are being detained in lieu of $1 million each at the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa.

