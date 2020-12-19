Rohnert Park police investigate bank robbery

Rohnert Park police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Bank of America on Commerce Boulevard.

The suspect was described by witnesses as a white male in his 30s who was 6 feet, two inches tall. Police said the suspect wore a light plaid shirt with a black hood; a white t-shirt; blue or green pants; black framed sunglasses with orange lenses and a black mask and gloves.

The suspect reportedly entered the bank and demanded cash. He said he had a firearm, but did not display one. Officials said he was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area on foot.

Police said officers obtained statements from bank employees and collected evidence left at the scene. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Rohnert Park police officials at (707) 584-2600, or send an email to crimetips@rpcity.org

