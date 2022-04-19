Rohnert Park police investigate reported shooting at homeless camp

Police on Tuesday were investigating a report of a gunfire at a homeless camp in northern Rohnert Park.

A 911 caller reported that somebody had been shot at the camp near the Park and Ride on Roberts Lake Road, according to Rohnert Park Police Lt. Jeff Nicks.

The caller said the injured person left the area in a car, according to Nicks.

Police had not located a gunshot victim or a suspected shooter early Tuesday afternoon, but detectives were searching the area and checking with local hospitals to try to track down the people who may have involved in the alleged incident, Nicks said.

"We have the scene blocked off and are in the process of obtaining search warrants,“ Nicks said at about 1 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.