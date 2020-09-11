Rohnert Park police look for suspect in attempted burglary

Rohnert Park officers were searching for a man Thursday who is suspected of breaking into a shed and stuffing suitcases full of items he planned to steal before bolting to a nearby creek trail when the shed’s owner confronted him.

The attempted burglary was reported to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Loma Verde Lane, northeast of downtown Cotati’s La Plaza Park, Rohnert Park Police Lt. Kelly Koffler said.

The man entered the locked shed through a side window and began filling two suitcases with tools, new kitchen appliances and other household items, Koffler said. The sound of the man’s rifling caught the attention of a resident on the property.

The burglar, described as a white man in his 20s wearing a black beanie, black sweatshirt, jeans and tan boots, was last seen going northbound on a creek trail that runs behind the home, Koffler said. He was not armed and did not take any items from the shed.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home after receiving a call about the burglary but were unable to find the man, Koffler said.

The department was in the process of examining footage of the suspect captured by a neighbor’s surveillance camera, Koffler said.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety asked anyone who may have seen the man to call the agency at 707-584-2600.

