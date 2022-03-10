Rohnert Park police looking for missing teenager

Rohnert Park police are looking for a teenager who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

Eloise Ann Urbanski, 17, was last seen at about 10:15 a.m. at Technology High School, 550 Bonnie Ave., according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

She does not have a car and her friends believe Eloise may have taken a train to San Francisco, police said.

Eloise was last seen wearing a black and green hoodie with black sweatpants. She’s about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with long wavy brown hair and blue eyes. She has piercings in her nose and lip.

Police want anyone with information to dial 707-584-2612.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.