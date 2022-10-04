Rohnert Park police looking for missing woman who may not remember her name

Police are looking for a Rohnert Park woman who they say has a history of disappearing and who may nor know her own name.

Amina Batool was last seen around noon Monday when she left her home in the city’s M section, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

She is described as an at-risk person who doesn’t always remember who she is.

Batool has disappeared in the past and was found in San Francisco and Santa Rosa, authorities said.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 160 pounds and was last seen wearing traditional Pakistani Salwar Kameez — a long shirt — of unknown color, according to police.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police at 707-584-2600.

