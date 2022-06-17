Subscribe

Rohnert Park police non-emergency lines down

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 16, 2022, 9:01PM

Phone issues are preventing area residents from calling the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety’s non-emergency line, the agency reported Thursday evening.

People may still report emergencies by dialing 911 or 707-584-2611.

Anyone who needs to contact police for a non-emergency may reach dispatchers by dialing 707-584-2612 or 707-481-8592.

