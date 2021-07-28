Rohnert Park police release footage of night fireworks lit in trash can outside official’s home

Rohnert Park police released video footage on Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle they believe is linked to the July 4 incident in which a trash can filled with fireworks was set ablaze outside a Rohnert Park councilman’s home.

The video, which officials said shows a “deliberate” crime, contains footage of the moments before the fire was started, as well as a person who exits a large white vehicle believed to be connected to the act of vandalism.

Investigators are urging the public to come forward with any information that may help lead them to whomever started the fire outside Councilman Willy Linares’ home while he and his family were inside.

Chief Tim Mattos made the request Tuesday during a news conference outside the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Linares, who was not present at the news conference has previously called the incident a hate crime because he is one of two people of color on the council – a first in Rohnert Park history. He has also said he believed the incident was in response to his support for a ban on fireworks in the city.

Mattos, however, said Tuesday that investigators have yet to determine a motive behind the vandalism.

He also said that because all of the fireworks were charred by the flames in the trash can fire, they could not be identified or traced to a point of origin.

Although a motive has yet to be determined, authorities said they are treating this as a significant crime because it could have potentially started a larger, more damaging fire.

Embers from the fire in the trash can could have spread if firefighters hadn’t responded in time, Mattos said, which would have placed the Linares family and other neighbors at significant risk.

“Until a fire’s out, it’s just not safe,” the chief said.

The footage, which is about two minutes long, came from neighbor’s surveillance cameras, Mattos said.

At around 10:22 p.m. July 4, four vehicles, including a white cargo van, a white Jeep and silver Toyota 4-runner can be seen driving on the street in front of Linares’ home. Then about 15 seconds later, Mattos said, a large commercial white cargo van is seen stopping in front of Linares’ trash bin and the video ends. It starts again and the man is seen returning to van and driving away.

Police say the fire ignited about six and a half minutes later and became “fully enflamed” within about 45 seconds. A passerby saw the fire and knocked on the front door of the nearby home to alert its occupants.

"Based on the information, we’ve gotten from cameras in the area and what we’ve gotten from the investigation this was a deliberate act,“ Mattos said during the news conference Tuesday afternoon. ”We believe the person shown in the video exiting a van is responsible for the fire.

Rohnert Park Mayor Gerard Giudice, who was also present at Tuesday’s news conference, called the incident “a cowardly attempt at intimidation.”

“It’s unacceptable that any Rohnert Park family should ever feel vulnerable in their home and fear for the safety of their children,“ the Mayor said. ”I want to make one thing really clear. Bullying and intimidation will not be tolerated.“

The fireworks ban, which city leaders initially approved on April 27, will instead go before Rohnert Park voters during a special election in September.

The ban was proposed as a safety measure for the wildfire-prone region and it was supported by Linares, Giudice and Vice Mayor Jackie Elward while Councilmembers Susan Hollingsworth Adams and Pam Stafford objected.

Also objecting were residents who argued fireworks sales funded their programs and organizations.

In May, they presented the city with a petition demanding the ban be put on hold in favor of a referendum, which would allow voters to determine whether the ban remains in place. They had collected nearly 4,000 signatures, which surpassed the required 2,552 names needed to get the measure on the ballot.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi. You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @searchingformya.