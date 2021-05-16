Rohnert Park police run for Special Olympics

Officers from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety are running June 16 to raise funds and awareness for the Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting Special Olympics.

They are asking for help raising funds for sports, health, fitness and education programs for Special Olympics athletes by donating at Team Rohnert Park. Go to bit.ly/3bvXHAl for more information or to donate.

