Rohnert Park police seek bank robbery suspect

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Rohnert Park Monday morning.

The robbery was reported to Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at 9:53 a.m. A teller at the Padre Parkway branch activated a hold-up alarm, Rohnert Park Police Sgt. Jerrod Marshall said.

The suspect approached a teller with a note saying “something to the effect that it was a robbery,” Marshall said.

The teller gave the man cash — less than $5,000 — and the suspect left before police could arrive, Marshall said.

The suspect, who was captured on the bank’s surveillance cameras, was described as thin, white and in his 30s with scruffy facial hair and blue eyes. He was about 6 feet tall and wore blue jeans, a blue surgical mask, a two-toned jacket and gray hat.

A suspect in a separate Wells Fargo robbery in Marin County Monday afternoon wore similar clothing, Marshall said.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the Rohnert Park suspect to call 707-584-2600 and ask for Det. Justin Wax.

