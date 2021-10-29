Rohnert Park police seek help finding missing girl, 11

Rohnert Park police were asking for the public’s help in finding an 11-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

The girl, Alondra, was last seen at her home on Snyder Lane when she left on foot toward an unknown destination, police said in a Nixle alert.

Her family recently moved to the area from Modesto and has no other family or established relationships in the area. She is somewhat familiar with the Rohnert Park and Cotati areas.

She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, black T-shirt and navy blue jeans. She was carrying a black backpack, according to authorities

If you see Alondra or know where she is, police ask that you call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety communications center at 707-584-2612.

