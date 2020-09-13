Rohnert Park police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

Rohnert Park authorities are investigating a Saturday afternoon holdup at a payday loan center in the Raley’s Towne Center involving a man who brandished what appeared to be a black handgun.

A teller at Advance America turned over an undisclosed amount of cash when confronted with the weapon and demands from the intruder, but activated a silent alarm, authorities said.

The suspect in the 12:58 p.m. robbery escaped before officers could arrive, however, and was last seen walking through the Raley’s parking lot on State Farm Drive, the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department said.

He was caught on surveillance tape at the cash advance center, and authorities are hoping someone may recognize him.

Anyone who does is asked to call investigators at 707-584-2630. Anonymous tips can be left at 707-584-COPS or crimetips@rpcity.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.