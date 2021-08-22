Rohnert Park police to discuss accountability and transparency

Rohnert Park public safety officials will host two in-person community meetings this month to discuss new accountability measures the city will take to improve transparency and public trust of law enforcement.

Both meetings will be from 6-7:30 p.m. at neighborhood churches.

On Aug. 30, residents in city sections D, E and F are invited to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 5700 Country Club Drive.

The following night, Aug. 31, the same topics will be discussed for those living in sections J, K and L at Heartwood Church, 4689 Snyder Lane.

Spanish translations will be provided. Residents may go to either session. Additional meetings may be scheduled for Sept.

Rohnert Park Public Safety Director Tim Mattos will host the meetings, which will describe the recently approved measures on police accountability and community relations.

This month, the council approved retaining an independent auditor to review civilian complaints against the police; implementing alternative responses to crisis intervention and mental health calls; expanding trainings on explicit and implicit bias, de-escalation techniques and racial profiling; adding community feedback sessions at council meetings and more.

As part of its transparency measures, the department has posted its use of force and traffic stops statistics online.

More information about the department’s efforts and statistics can be found on the city website’s Transparency section.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.