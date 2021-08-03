Rohnert Park police warn residents of fraudsters

Rohnert Park officials are warning residents to use caution if someone knocks on their door and tries to sell them candy at their home.

Police issued the warning in order to help residents avoid being the victims of a crime.

“If someone is walking up to your door selling stuff, there’s a 50/50 chance that it’s legit,” Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Chief Tim Mattos said, citing reports of scammers who successfully bilked money from residents over the weekend.

“If someone is showing up to your door, I’d question it,” Mattos added.

Two thefts were reported Saturday night, according to an alert issued to Rohnert Park residents.

They occurred in an area bordered by Santa Alicia Drive and Enterprise Drive, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Two men, who appeared to be in their mid-20s, accessed bank accounts with card readers that the victims used to pay for candy the suspected scammers were selling, police said, adding that the victims reported their bank accounts were “wiped out.”

The incidents occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

The public may call Rohnert Park police at (707) 584-2612 if they have any information regarding the fraudulent activity.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5220. On Twitter @searchingformya.