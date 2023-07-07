Rohnert Park officials approved a $139.9 million budget last week that pays for daily operations and sets aside money to begin repairs at city facilities, maintain roads and improve parks and recreation.

City Manager Marcela Piedra described the approved budget as “prudent,” but said despite flat revenues and growing personnel and operational costs, staff was able to present a balanced budget without dipping into reserves.

The June 27 approval followed a two-day study session in May where Piedra and department heads provided the council with an overview of the general fund and went over special revenues and capital expenditures.

The council in earlier discussions supported additional funding for new software to better manage public records, equipment for police and fire, upgrades at the police dispatch center and the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at city facilities.

Funding was also allocated to assist with efforts to reignite economic development activities, particularly at the future downtown, and the council supported setting aside $1 million from the general fund to initiate design services for needed repairs at seven city facilities, including City Hall, the senior center and the public works yard.

The 2023-2024 budget is the first crafted under Piedra, who took over as the city’s top executive in January.

The $54.5 million general fund, the largest bucket in the city’s overall budget that is primarily made up of sales and other taxes, grew by 1.3%.

Salaries, benefits and pension costs account for the largest expense at $33.1 million, or 61% of the general fund.

Piedra said while there was a surge in revenues at the beginning of the year, revenues have largely leveled off. Staff projected flat revenues for the coming year.

Beyond day-to-day operations, the spending plans sets aside $1.8 million for various street pavement projects and pothole repairs. About $8.6 million in water and sewer infrastructure repairs also are planned.

The city put $500,000 toward building a 1.4-mile paved trail to Crane Creek Regional Park from Petaluma Hill Road and $800,000 for conceptual designs for a new park and expansion of the Public Works yard at the future downtown site.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.