Rohnert Park public safety ‘All Hands’ includes accountability conversation

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 6, 2021, 7:46PM
Trust is a delicate thing. Without it, as many city leaders and public safety agencies know, most endeavors are doomed to fail.

It’s one of the main reasons Rohnert Park Public Safety Director Tim Mattos says he held a four-hour long “All Hands” meeting at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center on May 27 for all 103 staffers of the city’s joint police and fire agency.

There were no members of the public there. No city leaders, either.

That the meeting took place two days after the year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder was coincidental, Mattos said, adding that he’d been planning it for more than a month. He explained his decision to limit the meeting to department members-only as an attempt to keep the focus clear.

“It was really important to get everybody together under one roof and literally have a great discussion as a department,” he said. “With everything going on in the nation today and in policing agencies and in the communities – and communities trying to figure out what they want from the police and policing agencies trying to figure out how do we best serve our communities – how do we rebuild the trust?”

As it serves the third largest city in Sonoma County with more than 43,000 residents, Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety is at a crossroads. In response to nationwide calls for police reform following Floyd death, the department – like hundreds of other law enforcement agencies across the country – is reexamining its policing.

During a series of local listening sessions held last summer, city and public safety leaders heard from numerous residents who talked about their experiences with systemic racism and how they had encountered various forms of bias in the city.

In this file photo, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Director Tim Mattos greets City Manager Darrin Jenkins before an "All Hands“ meeting with his department personnel in June 2020. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
A majority of those who shared also called for a review of the public safety department’s policies and procedures and urged city leaders to form a civilian oversight committee to monitor the agency.

Police officers from this department have been at the center of several misconduct accusations, which resulted in two federal civil rights lawsuits, as well as a wrongful death lawsuit in state court involving the 2017 in-custody death of a 41-year-old Forestville man.

And most recently, in March, a federal grand jury returned extortion indictments against two former Rohnert Park police officers.

Prosecutors contend the officers robbed motorists of tens of thousands of dollars in cash and drugs during traffic stops along Highway 101. They allege the officers failed to turn the seized items over to evidence and instead, kept the drugs and cash for themselves.

Since he took over the department in 2019, after the abrupt retirement of longtime Chief Brian Masterson, Mattos has been working to restructure the agency.

He has also come up with ways to remain accessible to the public.

Among them is his “Chat with the Chief” webinar, a livestreamed, hourlong, bimonthly broadcast in which he answers questions from the public and discusses various topics of importance to Rohnert Park residents.

Hosted by a guest community member, the broadcasts are livestreamed on Facebook and then curated on YouTube.

Mattos spoke briefly about the “All Hands” gathering during his June 2 broadcast.

“That meeting was simply about getting together and saying, ’As we move forward – as the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety – what can we do to improve on our policing services?’” he told viewers. “Even a bigger question: What do we want policing in Rohnert Park to look like as we move forward? “

Some members of the community were pleased, offering their accolades via a slew of Facebook’s blue “thumbs-up” bubbles and an occasional red “heart” bubble that floated quickly past the queue of questions about other topics.

On May 11, two weeks before the “All Hands” meeting, the chief presented a report to City Council about the various proposals being considered by the state Assembly that address police officer misconduct and suggest change in law enforcement policy.

Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Jackie Elward
His presentation also included breakdowns of data he compiled from all citizen complaints, use of force incidents, discipline, and traffic stops in Rohnert Park between January 2020 and March 31.

The overall purpose of the report, he said, was to “lay a foundation” for the ongoing discussions about change within the department.

During that same City Council meeting, Vice Mayor Jackie Elward proposed the creation of a panel that would make recommendations to be used in forming a civilian oversight committee; however, her suggestion was rejected in a 3-2 vote of the full council.

Councilmember Willy Linares voted with Elward in favor of a panel.

After the proposal failed, city staff was directed to gather more data for a report on civilian oversight that would be presented to council members later this year.

Councilmember Susan Hollingsworth Adams who, along with Mayor Gerard Giudice and Councilmember Pam Stafford, rejected the proposal, said she prefers a hybrid model of public safety oversight that blends civilian and law enforcement members.

She believes the “civilian members” should be the five elected members of the City Council but wants to add a retired law enforcement or professional auditor in order to keep decisions unbiased.

“An outside consultant could review our policies and procedures, present an unbiased review of complaints, provide space to exonerate officers who are wrongly accused, and allow the council to show that we are determined to provide public safety accountability,” Hollingsworth Adams said.

Rohnert Park Councilwoman Susan Hollingsworth Adams (COURTESY PHOTO)
Elward, who was elected to council in November, organized a Black Lives Matter rally last June in which she urged city leaders and members of the police department to work with residents to ensure the community’s minority groups are safe and free from any racial bias.

As the only Black person on council, Elward said she proposed the panel to also start a conversation.

“This isn’t about going against public safety officers, it’s not a gotcha game,” she said. “We want to be fair to the community and want public safety officers to be held accountable.

“If we want restorative justice, we need to bring both sides (public safety officers and the community) to sit down at the table,” she added.

She said she isn’t deterred by her initial loss.

“I’ll be patient, you don’t just give up on that – I’m not giving up on that,” Elward said. “It’s too important for our community to get straightened out.”

Asked how he feels about a civilian oversight committee, Mattos said he’d take his cue from council.

“I’m in favor of working with the public and hearing them out,” he said. “Police accountability is one of the council’s top priorities so we’re working towards that.”

Also, of importance, he added, is hearing from the officers themselves about what they think needs to change in the department in order to improve police/community relations – hence the “All Hands” meeting.

Mattos said during the next couple of months, he plans to continue talking with officers, taking as much as two hours out of their training days or briefing sessions to continue brainstorming changes and turning them into “actionable steps.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @searchingformya

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

