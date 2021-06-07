Rohnert Park public safety ‘All Hands’ includes accountability conversation

Trust is a delicate thing. Without it, as many city leaders and public safety agencies know, most endeavors are doomed to fail.

It’s one of the main reasons Rohnert Park Public Safety Director Tim Mattos says he held a four-hour long “All Hands” meeting at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center on May 27 for all 103 staffers of the city’s joint police and fire agency.

There were no members of the public there. No city leaders, either.

That the meeting took place two days after the year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder was coincidental, Mattos said, adding that he’d been planning it for more than a month. He explained his decision to limit the meeting to department members-only as an attempt to keep the focus clear.

“It was really important to get everybody together under one roof and literally have a great discussion as a department,” he said. “With everything going on in the nation today and in policing agencies and in the communities – and communities trying to figure out what they want from the police and policing agencies trying to figure out how do we best serve our communities – how do we rebuild the trust?”

As it serves the third largest city in Sonoma County with more than 43,000 residents, Rohnert Park’s Department of Public Safety is at a crossroads. In response to nationwide calls for police reform following Floyd death, the department – like hundreds of other law enforcement agencies across the country – is reexamining its policing.

During a series of local listening sessions held last summer, city and public safety leaders heard from numerous residents who talked about their experiences with systemic racism and how they had encountered various forms of bias in the city.

In this file photo, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Director Tim Mattos greets City Manager Darrin Jenkins before an "All Hands“ meeting with his department personnel in June 2020. (photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

A majority of those who shared also called for a review of the public safety department’s policies and procedures and urged city leaders to form a civilian oversight committee to monitor the agency.

Police officers from this department have been at the center of several misconduct accusations, which resulted in two federal civil rights lawsuits, as well as a wrongful death lawsuit in state court involving the 2017 in-custody death of a 41-year-old Forestville man.

And most recently, in March, a federal grand jury returned extortion indictments against two former Rohnert Park police officers.

Prosecutors contend the officers robbed motorists of tens of thousands of dollars in cash and drugs during traffic stops along Highway 101. They allege the officers failed to turn the seized items over to evidence and instead, kept the drugs and cash for themselves.

Since he took over the department in 2019, after the abrupt retirement of longtime Chief Brian Masterson, Mattos has been working to restructure the agency.

He has also come up with ways to remain accessible to the public.

Among them is his “Chat with the Chief” webinar, a livestreamed, hourlong, bimonthly broadcast in which he answers questions from the public and discusses various topics of importance to Rohnert Park residents.

Hosted by a guest community member, the broadcasts are livestreamed on Facebook and then curated on YouTube.

Mattos spoke briefly about the “All Hands” gathering during his June 2 broadcast.

“That meeting was simply about getting together and saying, ’As we move forward – as the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety – what can we do to improve on our policing services?’” he told viewers. “Even a bigger question: What do we want policing in Rohnert Park to look like as we move forward? “

Some members of the community were pleased, offering their accolades via a slew of Facebook’s blue “thumbs-up” bubbles and an occasional red “heart” bubble that floated quickly past the queue of questions about other topics.

On May 11, two weeks before the “All Hands” meeting, the chief presented a report to City Council about the various proposals being considered by the state Assembly that address police officer misconduct and suggest change in law enforcement policy.

Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Jackie Elward

His presentation also included breakdowns of data he compiled from all citizen complaints, use of force incidents, discipline, and traffic stops in Rohnert Park between January 2020 and March 31.

The overall purpose of the report, he said, was to “lay a foundation” for the ongoing discussions about change within the department.