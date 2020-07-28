Rohnert Park public safety officer arrested on suspicion of embezzlement

A Rohnert Park police officer was arrested Monday on suspicion of embezzling money from the department’s police union, where he served as a former treasurer, over a four-year period.

David Sittig-Wattson, 34, of Rohnert Park, turned himself in to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at around noon Monday. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on a single count of felony grand theft by embezzlement and released later that afternoon on $5,000 bail, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation began in February, when Rohnert Park Public Safety Director Tim Mattos asked the Sheriff’s Office to start a financial crimes investigation into the possible theft of money from the police union, authorities said.

Sheriff’s Office investigators then submitted their findings to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, which filed charges against Sittig-Wattson and issued a warrant for this arrest, a Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Attempts to reach Sittig-Wattson for comment Monday afternoon were not successful.

Mattos said he was not surprised to hear of Sittig-Wattson’s arrest. He called the Sheriff’s Office in late February within hours of hearing about “possible wrongdoing” by a member of his office.

“We weren’t going to investigate our own in this because I wanted this to be very transparent,” Mattos said. “We have high expectations and we don’t tolerate behavior like that.”

Sittig-Wattson was hired by the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety in December 2013 and worked as a firefighter and police officer with the agency, which has unified policing and firefighting functions, Mattos said.

Sittig-Wattson was appointed treasurer of the Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association from 2014 to 2019, Rohnert Park Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz said. The union, which is a nonprofit, represents sergeants, officers, dispatchers and other staff at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety in labor negotiations and hosts several fundraisers and community events.

When terms for the association’s executive board expired in 2019, the new board audited the union’s finances “and observed abnormal financial activity over the previous several years,” Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association President Mike Werle, who is a sergeant for the agency, said in a statement.

The union brought its findings to Mattos, who then contacted the Sheriff’s Office, Werle said.

Sittig-Wattson hasn’t been assigned to a patrol shift since the onset of the criminal investigation in February, though he’s still employed by the agency, Mattos said. Now that the criminal investigation is complete, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety will launch an administrative investigation to determine what, if any, discipline is imposed on Sittig-Wattson, Mattos said.

Mattos, who said he has not seen the final reports from Sonoma County sheriff’s investigation into the alleged embezzlement, declined to offer any specifics about how much money may have been taken from the association. Werle also declined to provide more information about the scope of the missing funds.

Prosecutors filed charges against Sittig-Wattson on Friday, Sonoma County Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said. Sittig-Wattson is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon, Staebell said.

The events that led to Sittig-Wattson’s arrest are the latest in a string of high-profile allegations of misconduct that have dogged the Department of Public Safety.

In January, the city settled a federal civil rights claims brought by eight drivers who said Rohnert Park police officers stole their money and marijuana during traffic stops on Highway 101. Financial terms were not disclosed. Four of the five officers named in the lawsuits had left the department by the time of the settlement.

In 2019, a federal judge ordered Rohnert Park's police force to overhaul its training of officers to ensure they follow the law in probation searches. A jury found that three of the city's officers violated the rights of a local family during a 2014 warrantless home search.

Also in 2019, a federal jury awarded $4 million to the family of Branch Wroth, a Forestville man who died in 2017 after Rohnert Park officers held him face down on the floor of a motel room. Both Sittig-Wattson and Werle were among several Rohnert Park officers named as defendants in a federal civil rights lawsuit over Wroth’s death.

A federal judge overturned that verdict in December and ordered a new trial, ruling that legal errors in written instructions given by the trial judge to the 10-person jury raised questions about the legality of the verdict. Months prior, the court determined the family could sue the city’s Department of Public Safety but not the individual officers involved in Wroth’s death.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.