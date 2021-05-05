Rohnert Park public safety to hold virtual ‘Chat with the Chief’ Tuesday
A virtual discussion with Timothy Mattos, director of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, is slated Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The hourlong “Chat with the Chief“ will be held on Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook. Spanish translation and captioning will be provided during the discussion.
Ken Schrier, a local real estate agent, will be guest host.
To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95792761727. The Zoom webinar ID is 957 9276 1727. The chat also will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ RohnertParkPoliceFire/.
Residents may send questions in advance to CHIEFSCHAT@rpcity.org.
View previous discussions on the department’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/ channel/UClhzWns7HpJFj592c5NqZwg.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.
