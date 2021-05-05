Subscribe

Rohnert Park public safety to hold virtual ‘Chat with the Chief’ Tuesday

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2021, 5:06PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A virtual discussion with Timothy Mattos, director of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, is slated Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The hourlong “Chat with the Chief“ will be held on Zoom and livestreamed on Facebook. Spanish translation and captioning will be provided during the discussion.

Ken Schrier, a local real estate agent, will be guest host.

To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95792761727. The Zoom webinar ID is 957 9276 1727. The chat also will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ RohnertParkPoliceFire/.

Residents may send questions in advance to CHIEFSCHAT@rpcity.org.

View previous discussions on the department’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/ channel/UClhzWns7HpJFj592c5NqZwg.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

