Rohnert Park residents can turn in banned fireworks during upcoming disposal event

This Fourth of July will be the first independence celebration where the use of personal fireworks is banned in Rohnert Park, and the city is asking residents to turn in their fireworks ahead of the holiday.

Last September, voters supported banning state-approved fireworks, often described as “safe and sane” fireworks, which don’t fly or explode like sparklers. The vote upheld an earlier City Council decision to prohibit personal fireworks.

Residents can turn in their fireworks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 18 at the site of the city’s future downtown, 6400 State Farm Drive.

Gunpowder, ammunition and flares won’t be accepted, according to a city announcement.

The announcement, which was posted to the city’s social media accounts, was met by angry comments from residents opposed to the measure and has reignited what was a contentious debate at City Hall and across city neighborhoods last summer.

The Rohnert Park City Council in April 2021 adopted an ordinance banning the use, sale and possession of fireworks citing wildfire risks.

Opponents of the measure said the ban would cut off funding for local nonprofits and argued personal fireworks didn’t pose a wildfire risk. They collected enough signatures to place a referendum on the ballot to overturn the council decision, but were defeated at the ballot box.

Personal fireworks are banned across all municipalities in Sonoma County except Windsor, where council members in late May opted to let voters decide the fate of fireworks this fall.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.