Residents in Rohnert Park will soon be able to recycle and redeem their used cans and bottles at a new location.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved opening a recycling site at Flipside Thrift on Commerce Boulevard, giving residents another option where they can recoup the 5- or 10-cent fee paid on containers as part of California’s “bottle bill.”

United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay, which owns the store, will operate the site through a partnership with Zero Waste Sonoma, the countywide waste management agency.

The operation will replace a privately operated California Redemption Value, or CRV center, in the CVS parking lot that closed in 2020, part of a wave of such closures in Sonoma County and statewide that have sharply reduced consumer redemption sites in recent years.

Currently, residents’ lone option is to return their cans and bottles to local grocery stores and pharmacies, such as the Target on Rohnert Park Expressway or the Grocery Outlet on Commerce Boulevard.

Rohnert Park has been working with Zero Waste Sonoma to open a standalone location and a recent grant presented an opportunity to do so.

Zero Waste Sonoma and UCP of the North Bay received $1 million from CalRecycle, the state solid waste agency, to fund a pilot program focused on creating and operating small CRV centers in underserved areas.

They’ve since opened sites in Healdsburg and Sebastopol and the Windsor Town Council last week approved partnering with UCP to open a new location at the town’s Bluebird Center.

The Rohnert Park location will be open during normal store hours and operate through 2026 under the program.

