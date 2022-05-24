Rohnert Park roundabout completed, opens Wednesday

A Rohnert Park roundabout project is done and will be commemorated during a ceremony Wednesday evening.

The 5 p.m. festivities take place at 93 Southwest Boulevard, directly south of the three-way intersection with Commerce Boulevard where the roundabout has been built.

Construction began in January and city leaders say completion, which wrapped up ahead of a July target date, is a major milestone for Rohnert Park.

“This roundabout project is an important part of Rohnert Park’s plans to improve our infrastructure and residents’ quality of life,” Mayor Jackie Elward said in a statement. “It creates a welcome gateway to ‘The Friendly City.’”

City staff attributed the early completion to good construction crews and weather, which prevented the $1.9 million project from coming to a halt for rainy days.

The site was clear of construction activity on Tuesday. And, a number of motorists who passed through the area expressed relief at being able to do so unencumbered, even though some drivers don’t yet understand how to navigate a roundabout.

“That’s the next challenge, I imagine,” Rohnert Park resident Jake Huerta, 45, said after going through the roundabout and pulling into a nearby Valero station. “I’m a fan and think they keep drivers moving, but I don’t think everyone feels the same. There’s going to be some confusion.”

A roundabout is a road junction where traffic circles a round island in order to reach a converging road. Drivers may need to yield to other motorists, but vehicles otherwise flow without having to stop.

The following tips for navigating them are offered on Rohnert Park’s traffic and road closure web page:

Slow down as you approach the intersection;

Yield to pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the road;

Follow instructions of surrounding signage or pavement markers;

Enter the roundabout moving counter-clockwise when there's enough space between vehicles for you to merge safely.

Experts say they tend to be safer alternatives to traffic signals since the circular design forces vehicles to move at lower speeds that also allow bicyclists to safely traverse the road. The design also helps reduce T-bone collisions.

Rohnert Park staff say the new roundabout may reduce traffic delays by a matter of seconds in the mornings but more than a minute during the evening commute.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi