Rohnert Park Safeway evacuated after customers feel sick

A Safeway grocery store in Rohnert Park was evacuated Tuesday night after six customers reported feeling sick, including a child who vomited.

Just after 6 p.m., emergency crews were called to the store at Rohnert Park Expressway and Commerce Boulevard after customers reported feeling ill.

“It was a tickling in the throat, which caused them to cough,” said Aaron Johnson, deputy chief with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Surveillance footage showed the customers all became sick near the middle of the store, Johnson added.

Crews used air monitoring equipment to inspect the atmosphere but found nothing abnormal and the store was allowed to reopen.

Johnson and a Redcom dispatcher both verified no one was taken to a hospital.

At 6:54 p.m., police issued a Nixle alert advising the police to avoid the area. Another alert was issued 15 minutes later reporting the scene was clear.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi