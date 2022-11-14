Rohnert Park sandwich shop employee arrested after shooting inside store, 1 person hospitalized

One person was hospitalized Sunday evening after an employee inside a Rohnert Park sandwich shop drew a gun and opened fire, officials said.

The shooting took place shortly before 6 p.m. at the Sourdough & Co., 6356 Commerce Blvd., Deputy Chief Kevin S. Kilgore with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety told reporters at the scene.

The victim, described only as a female, was rushed to an area hospital. Details about her injury or her condition weren’t immediately available.

Kilgore said the suspected shooter, Jade Cutrer, 19, of Santa Rosa, is an employee of the Sourdough & Co. shop. He said she was arrested by responding police officers outside the store as she attempted to flee.

Kilgore added that only one shot was fired inside the store, where customers were present. He said a gun was recovered at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police were still interviewing witnesses Sunday night, so details about how the shooting occurred or why it occurred were not immediately available, Kilgore said.

Sourdough & Co. is located in the Park Plaza Center strip mall, not far from a Safeway grocery store and other eateries along Commerce Boulevard.

Employees of Simmer, a Vietnamese restaurant next door to the Sourdough & Co., said they did not hear the gunshot, but they did see a woman and her children run out into the parking lot.

The woman, they said, appeared to by hysterical and they took her and her children inside until police arrived.

Kilgore said investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random act, but they are still trying to determine a motive and exactly what happened.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of the last name of the suspect.