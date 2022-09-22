Lockdowns lifted at Rohnert Park schools following gun report

Three schools in Rohnert Park were put on lockdown Thursday while police investigated a report of somebody brandishing a gun near the campuses.

The lockdowns lasted about 45 minutes at Rancho Cotate High School, Lawrence Jones Middle School and Richard Crane Elementary School.

Police called for the lockdowns after they got a call about a man displaying the handle of a gun on the Copeland Creek Trail near Snyder Lane at about noon, according to an announcement from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the man.

The lockdowns were lifted when police determined “there was no ongoing threat to the safety of the school campuses,” according to the announcement.

