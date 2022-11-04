Rohnert Park is looking for volunteers to serve on several city boards and commissions.

The advisory bodies help review city policies and advise City Hall administrators and the City Council on a host of issues.

About 20 seats are vacant or will open at the end of the year on key committees such as the Planning Commission.

People interested in serving must live in the city. Other qualifications may be required.

To apply, residents should submit a completed application to the City Clerk’s Office via email to cityclerk@rpcity.org or by mail to 130 Avram Ave. Applications, which can be found online, and are available in English and Spanish.

The deadline is Dec. 16.

Here are the boards and commissions with openings:

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee: The board, which meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month, reviews issues related to bike and pedestrian infrastructure and collaborates with other jurisdictions on countywide bike trails.

Building Appeals Board: Board members meet as needed to hear appeals related to building standards.

Mobile Home Parks Rent Appeals Board: Board members are charged with preventing unreasonable rent increases for tenants. The board meets at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday every month.

Parks and Recreation Commission: The commission, which meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month, review parks and recreation policies and programs.

Planning Commission: Commissioners review development applications and meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month.

Senior Citizens Advisory Commission: The commission identifies and helps raise awareness around needs for older residents. Commissioners must be at least 60 years old and the board meets quarterly.

Sister Cities Relations Commission: The committee, which meets 4 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month, helps foster international relations through people exchanges and other events with the city’s sister city in Japan.

Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District: The board, which meets 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, organizes control programs to reduce spread of disease.

Applications will be reviewed by the City Council, which will nominate or make appointments at a future council meeting.

Appointments are for a four-year term, except for the seat on the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District, which is a two or four-year appointment.

Interested residents can learn more online or reach out to the City Clerk’s Office with questions by calling 707-588-2227 or emailing cityclerk@rpcity.org.

