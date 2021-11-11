Rohnert Park still not happy with Sonoma County redistricting maps

Redistricting might be one of those “be careful what you wish for” situations for Rohnert Park.

As part of a 10-year remapping of districts for representation on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, the county is considering options that redraw the lines for which district Rohnert Park and other areas will be in.

Currently, Rohnert Park is split into two supervisorial districts, 2 and 3, which the city feels waters down its residents’ political sway on countywide issues. The city asked to be included as one entity in District 3 during this remapping effort.

Two weeks ago, the county’s redistricting committee recommended a map that would add all of Rohnert Park to a peninsula of District 5, which currently and traditionally encompasses the rural west county.

That prompted the city to send a letter to the county objecting to the map and asking to be placed, as one entity, in the more urban Santa Rosa District 3 instead.

New maps released this week do just that — but not exactly how Rohnert Park wanted.

Two of the three new proposed maps keep Rohnert Park together as one, and in District 3, but the new alignments would change the supervisor who currently represents that district. Current District 3 Supervisor Chris Coursey lives north of the redrawn District 3 line.

Rohnert Park City Council members got their first look at the new potential maps this week — and their reaction was about the same as the first map they rejected.

“They’re all horrible,” said Council Member Pam Stafford.

The rest of the council sat in stunned silence as the new options were projected on a large screen.

“How could they not come up with anything better than this?” Stafford posed.

State and federal law requires counties to redraw supervisorial districts every 10 years, following the U.S. Census, to achieve population balance amid demographic shifts.

The districts will shape elections and government decisions for the next 10 years in Sonoma County.

Making sure historically underrepresented groups are recognized was part of the county’s equity goals in the redistricting effort.

“It feels as if while meeting some of their other goals of equity, we were sort of left out of that conversation,” Council Member Willy Linares said. “I don’t feel that these maps address that.”

“We cannot fix equity by creating inequality elsewhere,” Vice Mayor Jackie Elward said.

Linares and other council members recognized the new maps did give them what they wanted — in one district, as a whole — but with a new supervisor.

They began to lean toward supporting no change at all or submitting two of their own that Rohnert Park City Manager Darrin Jenkins created himself.

“It’s more of optics. If you say ‘Hey we want to be whole, we want to be whole. Hey, draw us a new map,’ and then we say ‘Actually, you know what, just keep us the same.’ But that’s sort of the position we’ve been put in.”

Mayor Gerard Giudice proposed another option to the county: Keep Rohnert Park whole, in District 3 with Coursey as the supervisor, using a map suggested by Rohnert Park.

“If that is not possible, or if that will not be considered, then the second-best alternative for Rohnert Park would be the status quo,” he said.

“If you can’t do that, then please leave the situation alone, because selecting one of these maps is only going to make the condition worse for our people.”

Jenkins created the maps, which do all that Rohnert Park wants, he said, with a free public web tool for redistricting called DistrictR that both the county and city are using to draw their lines.

