Reached by telephone, and asked whether it would be possible to speak to Vincent, her son, Kristina Schenone said, “Sure, he’s in the backyard picking up dog poop right now.”

Vincent Schenone, 17, who goes by Vinnie, has a life filled, like everyone’s, with all manner of moments: routine and rare, heartbreaking and joyful.

He almost didn’t.

How often does he think about the day when he was 9 that he almost died on the playground of Evergreen Elementary School in Rohnert Park? The day two teachers performed CPR on him to keep his heart beating after he collapsed.

“Not as often as I should,” he said. “I could have died. It was kind of a big deal.”

Diverted from cleaning up the backyard to answer questions about that fateful day and his life since, Vinnie, who graduated June 7 from Rancho Cotate High School, wasn’t leaning into an interview for a story about, well, himself.

He mentioned that he plans to take English 1A at Santa Rosa Junior College in the fall; he’ll do the class online since he hasn’t completed his driver’s license test yet.

Also, he and his girlfriend, Jaidon, celebrated their third anniversary, two days after they graduated, by going to the aquarium on Pier 39 in San Francisco. She drove.

About school, he said: “ I miss it. It’s a little odd.”

Vinnie — who has a congenital medical condition that causes his heart muscle to thicken — was in fourth grade on Monday, March 23, 2015, when his heart stopped pumping as his class did its regular walk/jog exercise just before recess.

His teacher, Erin Scull, screamed and ran to him. A fifth grade teacher, Joaquin Bernal, also raced over.

Scull held Vinnie’s head and counted; Bernal performed chest compressions; other teachers cleared the playground of students.

“I was convinced he was going to pass away,” Scull, now an assistant principal at Lawrence Jones Middle School in Rohnert Park, said in an interview last Saturday.

“The reason I told Mr. Bernal to do the chest compressions and I would count,” she said, “is because I wanted to make sure that if he did pass away, I could look his mom in the face and tell her I was with him, talking to him, and had eye contact the whole time, so that she would know someone was there with him.”

Scull and Bernal resuscitated and kept Vinnie alive until paramedics arrived and took over. He was rushed to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Stanford University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to fit him with a pacemaker and defibrillator.

Doctors said at the time that the teachers’ actions saved Vinnie’s life, or that, without them, had he lived, he would have suffered severe brain damage.

“Although it was very traumatizing, it's definitely a gift in a lot of ways,“ Scull said. ”Like, it's beautiful. It just reminds you that life is so precious and fleeting. And it's another reminder that you have to live every moment and be present.“

The events of that day led to the discovery that Vinnie’s older sister, Gabby, has the same heart condition. She also is fitted with a pacemaker and defibrillator now.

“I almost think he saved her life, because had he not collapsed and gone into cardiac arrest, we wouldn’t really know about her,” Kristina Schenone said. The entire family is current on their CPR training.

Schenone said her children use humor to “navigate” through traumas they have faced, including a terrible car crash involving her father in 2013, Vinnie’s near death, the discovery of Gabby’s own heart affliction, the physical limitations that both brother and sister face due to their conditions, and the 2017 death of their stepfather from cancer.

"I hear them laughing all the time,“ Schenone said. ”Like we went to E Park a while ago. We were on a walk, and he wanted to recreate what happened. I'm like, ‘Vinnie, that is not funny.’ I mean, I’m a mother. But I mean, whatever gets them through.“

Schenone gave a laugh of her own.

Vinnie, at the tail end of a meandering interview, mentioned that Bernal, the teacher who performed the chest compressions that Monday in 2015, is now his godfather. Every year, on March 23, their families get together to have cake and celebrate Vinnie’s “rebirth.“ And, Vinnie added, he was Bernal’s best man in 2018.

“We have this mutual connection,” Vinnie said.

“It’s such an awesome bond,” said Bernal, who still teaches at Evergreen Elementary “When I see him, I tear up every time because I can’t not think about what he was like laying there lifeless.

“He plays an important role in my life,” Bernal added. “He helped me figure things out when that happened. You don’t take anything for granted. And your family matters. Your actions matter.”

Bernal said he recoils at suggestions that he did anything heroic that day. He got off social media soon after the incident because he didn’t want the attention. “I just did what anyone, hopefully, that ever gets into that scary situation would do.”

Vinnie likes to play video games on Nintendo Switch. He likes to walk his beloved dog, Stan (named for Stanford Medical Center). He is great with his little cousins. He and Gabby are rewatching “The 100,“ a science fiction thriller set in a post-apocalyptic age. Both Scull and Bernal attended his graduation party last Sunday.

“It’s, like, magical, you know,” said Kristina Schenone.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay