Rohnert Park to discuss timeline, costs of developing downtown project on former State Farm site

Comments on the proposal can be made in person during the call to the public or submitted in advance via email at publiccomment@rpcity.org.

Residents can attend the meeting in person at Rohnert Park City Hall, 130 Avram Ave., or watch on Cable Channel 26 or online on the city’s website .

The Rohnert Park City Council will outline its priorities for development of the former State Farm land that will anchor its long-sought downtown during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The council is expected to discuss proposed construction timelines, development costs — and potential impacts on taxpayers — as well as the site plan as Rohnert Park transitions from simply overseeing planning and building to owner and developer of the project.

Plans for the site could include market-rate and affordable housing, a plaza and some retail and office space. The city is eyeing a hotel, which City Hall officials think is key to developing the site and bringing in business traffic.

Rohnert Park purchased the 30-acre State Farm site for $12.5 million in April, setting in motion a plan officials hope will lead to the creation of an urban hub in the city. The city already owed a 2-acre lot on the southwest corner of the site where the city’s Public Works Department is housed.

Purchasing the property from San Francisco-based Laulima Development is expected to speed progress on the plan, which has been years in the making. The city also expects to have more say in what’s built and how it fits into Rohnert Park’s larger vision for the area.

Laulima bought the State Farm Drive site in 2017 with the intention of building a $400 million housing and commercial development but construction stalled. The insurance company vacated the property in 2011 after relocating employees around the state. Demolition crews leveled the building in 2019.

During Tuesday’s meeting, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., staff will present the council with three construction timelines that vary from a quick start with vertical construction expected to begin in 2025 to a longer build that would see the project built out over 15 years.

The council will also consider alternatives for how to pay for city-funded infrastructure and spur development on the land.

Options include using tax revenues generated at the site to offset debt and operating costs, though other costs and subsidies used to encourage development would not be fully recouped. Raising taxes or reducing services would be other options to fund capital and operating costs, city officials said in their report to the council.

It’s too early to estimate how much development would cost, according to the report, but taking a more fiscally conservative cost approach is expected to have a neutral impact on the city’s annual operating budget while a more aggressive approach could cost an additional tens of millions over the next 20 years.

The council also will discuss potential changes to the approved site plan, including changes to the number of housing units being proposed and the mix of workforce and market-rate housing.

