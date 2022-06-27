Rohnert Park to discuss Tuesday new safety measures at sanctioned homeless camp

Rohnert Park is looking to increase security around the city’s sanctioned homeless encampment near Highway 101 and at the nearby business plaza to address safety concerns.

The city is proposing to add additional police presence or a security guard, increase communication with businesses in Rogers Plaza and fund upgrades at the plaza to deter theft and crime. The city is also working with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office on additional enforcement options.

The improvements and added police presence are estimated to cost $200,000, though longer-term options like opening a Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety office at the site or hiring full-time security would require bigger investments, ranging up to $2 million a year.

The new measures come after property and business owners near the fenced-off commuter parking lot on Roberts Lake Road have complained of crime and vandalism. The city also hopes to address an increase in calls for service in the area related to homelessness.

“The encampment at the Park and Ride has created substantial problems for nearby businesses,” staff wrote in its report to the City Council. “We recognize the frustrations caused by these problems.”

Elected members in Rohnert Park will discuss the proposal during the council’s June 28 meeting. The discussion is expected to start at 6 p.m.

The Roberts Lake Road camp has grown to around 100 tents since city officials first allowed unhoused residents to set up tents there in the spring. It is believed to be the largest camp in Sonoma County.

The city pays for trash pick up and portable restrooms, and outreach workers check in weekly as part of their citywide efforts, but there is no full-time presence from the city or service providers like at many other managed tent camps and “safe parking” programs.

There is no timeline for shutting down the camp. Rohnert Park sees the encampment as a temporary refuge for some of the city’s estimated 250 homeless residents while the city works toward creating permanent solutions, including a 60-unit supportive housing facility that broke ground this month.

City staff have been meeting with the owner of Rogers Plaza and businesses inside the property to get feedback on how the camp has affected operations since it opened and options for mitigating effects.

The property and business owners reported that residents in the encampment take water from hose connections at the plaza and connect to electric outlets. They’ve taken materials from the businesses, vandalized the businesses, scattered trash at the plaza and there have been reported incidents of public urination and defecation, according to the staff report.

From Jan. 1 through May 31, police received 146 calls about the camp, including four calls for potential assaults and seven for possible burglaries or thefts, according to police data. Officers also made contact with people around the camp while on patrol on more than 300 occasions in the first five months of the year.

That resulted in 48 arrests and 136 citations issued so far this year. There have been 10 arrests at Rogers Plaza alone, according to police data.

Businesses reported the incidents have made retaining staff difficult and they’ve lost customers, the report shows.

Rohnert Park installed a security camera with a built-in public address system at the camp and the city has directed police officers with its Community-Oriented Problem Solving team, or COPS team, to dedicate half its time to homeless-related issues, with a focus on the Roberts Lake Road area.

The city is proposing to set aside $30,000 in overtime for police officers to provide additional patrols in the area to fill staffing gaps until the COPS team is fully staffed.

City Hall is recommending that outdoor surveillance cameras be installed in the plaza and that businesses take other measures like locking dumpsters and electrical outlet covers and installing key code door locks on restrooms inside businesses to prevent nonpaying customers from using the facilities. The city proposes paying for the changes under a pilot program estimated to cost $120,000.

The city is also proposing to install a more durable fence between the north end of the plaza and Roberts Lake Park that is expected to cost $50,000.

Staff from various departments plan to increase outreach to businesses, including conducting informal monthly check-ins and providing drop-in office hours to “provide business owners with a regular opportunity to provide input and feedback, and request adjustments to the city’s response.”

Longer-term, staff is looking at opening a satellite Department of Public Safety office in Rogers Plaza, hiring a daytime security guard to patrol the plaza or hiring full-time security to patrol the encampment.

Having police officers housed at Rogers Plaza could provide on-site security and improve public safety response in the northern part of the city. Renting a suite at the plaza is estimated to cost $16,000 annually but it would require hiring a sergeant to oversee the office, which would cost $249,000, according to the staff report.

Hiring full-time security to man the camp would allow the city to deal more proactively with any issues and deter illegal activity, the city said, but initial estimates show it could cost up to $2 million a year. That would require the city to cut funds from other projects in the upcoming budget, the city said.

