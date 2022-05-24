Rohnert Park to fill vacant seat Tuesday as three applicants vie for post

The Rohnert Park City Council on Tuesday will select a new member to replace Vice Mayor Willy Linares, who announced in April he was resigning from his District 1 seat.

Three people met the May 13 deadline to be considered for the seat and the council privately reviewed applications over the last week and a half rather than conducting in-person interviews – a process some on the council have questioned.

Councilwomen Pam Stafford and Susan Hollingsworth-Adams, who both favored interviewing applicants in person as a body, said they hope residents have a chance to hear from the applicants during Tuesday’s meeting.

Stafford was “disappointed” there were no public interviews and said residents deserve to hear from the applicants about why they want to serve. Doing away with the interviews gives the appearance that the process isn’t transparent, she said.

“We’re replacing somebody who they voted for and I think (council) interviews were definitely the most transparent, open process,” she said. “I’d love to see the council be able to talk to the candidates during Tuesday’s meeting.”

Mayor Jackie Elward and Linares pushed back against concerns that the appointment process wasn’t open and said applications were publicly available and shared on social media. Voters elected them to decide what’s best for the city and trust the process they outlined, they said.

“This is false,” Elward said of the critiques offered by council vetrans Stafford and Hollingsworth-Adams. “We have made sure that everything we do on council, that constituents are involved and informed.”

Council members are expected to appoint someone from among the trio of applicants. They are David Soldavini, a longtime city volunteer who ran for the seat against Linares in 2020; Sara Jordan, an administrative manager at Sonoma State University with previous school board experience; and Samantha Rodriguez, a student and judicial assistant at Sonoma County Superior Court.

Whoever fills the seat will serve just over five months through the Nov. 8 election where voters will elect someone to serve the remainder of Linares’ term that ends in 2024.

Linares is one of several elected officials who have stepped down early across Sonoma County but the process to fill those vacant seats has varied from city to city.

In Sonoma, the council filled former Mayor Logan Harvey’s seat last June through an immediate appointment without interviews because of concerns over the ability to reach a quorum. But in Santa Rosa, council members appointed Dianna MacDodald in February to replace Jack Tibbetts after interviewing applicants and conducting a multi-round vote to narrow down the list of contenders.

City Manager Darrin Jenkins said Tuesday’s discussion will be flexible and guided by the council but he expects there will be an opportunity for the council to ask applicants questions. Elward said she is open to giving applicants an opportunity to introduce themselves and address the council if they are present.

Hollingsworth-Adams said the council must do its best to ensure that the appointment process is open and she expects to discuss the candidates and their qualifications during Tuesday’s meeting.

She invited anyone with concerns to attend or watch the meeting.

Hollingsworth-Adams interviewed the three applicants prior to the meeting and said each brings a different skill to the job. The person who is selected should have the qualifications to step into the roll and the ability to bring the five-member body together to tackle city business, she said.

Linares said all three applicants have the right intention and bring different ideas to how to guide Rohnert Park through the next few months. The council has made a lot of progress over the last couple of years to address city needs and whoever fills his seat should be able to continue that work.

There was no intention for the appointment process to be secretive, he said, and it’s no different than other decisions the council makes that have financial implications for the city or can change the landscape of Rohnert Park, he said.

And ultimately, voters will have the final say on the November ballot, he added.

“It’s an important decision and I took the process very seriously. I don’t think there is anything unethical or not transparent,” he said and added that just because it wasn’t the process favored by two of the council members “doesn’t mean it’s inappropriate.”

The appointment will become effective immediately. The new member could be sworn in as early as May 25 or at the council’s June 14 meeting.

If the council can’t come to an agreement on Tuesday, they have until July 17 to appoint a replacement, or the seat will remain vacant until the November election.

