Rohnert Park to discuss probe into July 4 fireworks-related fire at councilman’s home

Rohnert Park officials, on Tuesday, are expected to provide an update on the investigation into fireworks that were set on fire inside a trash can in front of a city leader’s home earlier this month.

The news conference, which is set for 1 p.m. at the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, will focus on the July 4 incident that occurred outside City Councilman Willy Linares’ home.

Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz declined Monday to share any details about what investigators may have found or whether any arrests have been made.

Linares, along with his family, was home at the time of the vandalism. He has previously said it may have occurred in response to his support of a ban on fireworks in the city.

A referendum on the ban is set to go before city voters on Sept. 14.

“I do believe the intent was to let me know that people are not happy with the decision that was made to ban fireworks,” Linares told The Press Democrat earlier this month. “An action like this sends out a loud message.”

On April 27, the Rohnert Park City Council approved the ban to reduce the threat of wildfires, which are a major concern across Sonoma County, particularly during this time of year.

Linares, Mayor Gerard Giudice and Vice Mayor Jackie Elward supported the ban while Councilmembers Susan Hollingsworth Adams and Pam Stafford objected.

A month later, opponents of the controversial measure presented the city with a petition demanding it be put on hold in favor of a referendum, which would allow Rohnert Park voters to determine whether the ban remains in place. They had collected nearly 4,000 signatures, which surpassed the required 2,552 names needed to get the measure on the ballot.

Those signatures paved the way for safe and sane fireworks to be sold in Rohnert Park leading up to this year’s July Fourth holiday.

The reprieve favored nonprofits that rely on annual fireworks sales to fund their programs and organizations, although there were still a number of residents who, given the worsening drought and the increased threat of wildfires in the region, continued to support the ban.

Though much of the discussions and debates about the future of fireworks in Rohnert Park began civilly, the discourse, both online and off, soon devolved into belligerent bickering and personal attacks.

Elward, the first Black woman on the council, said she had a phone conversation with a caller who hurled racial slurs at her. Other comments, she added, were inflammatory and accused her of trying to destroy Rohnert Park.

Julie Royes, a Rohnert Park resident who supports the ban, said someone on social media sent her an image of his stockpile of guns and other messages that were derogatory and misogynistic.

Fireworks vendors, in turn, said they were harassed by hostile supporters of the ban who showed up at their booths.

And comments from a former Sonoma County resident who currently lives in Arizona, in which he threatened to fill Rohnert Park streets with fireworks, were reported by Councilwoman Hollingsworth Adams.

The man was subsequently interviewed by agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The fire in front of Councilman Linares’ home, the night of July Fourth, seemed to be the culmination of all of the animus surrounding the issue.

As a result, parties from each side of the discussion quickly denounced all threats of violence.

And the act, itself, also was condemned in a joint statement by Sonoma County’s nine mayors.

“Let’s put this into perspective: someone almost burned down a council member’s home with his family inside, presumably because they disagreed with his vote,” Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers said in the statement.

“Not only have they failed to persuade anyone to change their opinion, but they’ve also proven themselves to be a coward for not coming forward immediately,”

