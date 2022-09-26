Rohnert Park to install 3 fire cameras in eastern city limits

Rohnert Park firefighters will soon have a new tool to help them more quickly detect wildfires encroaching on the city’s eastern limits.

The city plans to install three fire cameras in the eastern wildland urban interface to monitor for smoke and flames in the agricultural land and hilltops surrounding the city.

The cameras could provide a heads up to first responders that a fire has started or is moving toward the area and help officials more quickly evacuate residents and mobilize resources.

Such devices have been installed throughout region in the wake of the 2017 firestorm that destroyed more than 5,300 homes and left 24 dead in Sonoma County alone. One of those infernos, the Nuns Fire, which burned across Sonoma Valley and over Sonoma Mountain, stopped short of reaching Rohnert Park but forced evacuations in the eastern portion of the city, including the G and H sections.

The three infrared fire-sensing cameras are planned at:

The northeast corner of the city off Graywhaler Lane in the G section.

North of Copeland Creek near Crane Creek Regional Park.

Near Valley House Drive in the city’s W section on the southeast corner.

The cameras will feed live information to the city’s public safety dispatch center and the city’s emergency operations center when it is activated.

Rohnert Park applied for a state Hazard Mitigation Grant to help pay for the project in August 2021 and was notified in July it had been awarded just under $153,000. The project will cost nearly $227,000 and the remaining costs, nearly $74,000, will be paid from the city’s Infrastructure Reserve Fund.

City officials expect the cameras will be up and running within two and a half years, according to a staff report.

In addition to procuring the cameras and going through the city planning process to install the poles, the city must work with an internet provider to connect the cameras to the city’s network, program them to work within the city’s server and test them.

It’s unclear if the cameras will be added to the region’s ALERTWildfire network of cameras started by a consortium of universities. There are more than 85 cameras in the North Bay that are part of the network and many were paid for by Pacific Gas & Electric.

Staff Writer Mary Callahan contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.