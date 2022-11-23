Rohnert Park officials hope to accelerate development of the city’s long-sought downtown by prepping the land for construction.

Building roads, utilities and completing other site work on the 30-acre property on State Farm Drive will help speed up the project and generate interest from potential developers, City Manager Darrin Jenkins said.

The City Council on Tuesday signed off on that staff proposal.

“Putting this in is going to be a boost to where we’re going,” Council member Pam Stafford said.

Detailed plans will be brought to the council at a later date for approval.

Estimated costs for the infrastructure work weren’t available but an analysis in 2019 put the cost at about $38 million, according to a staff report.

The city allocated $12 million for infrastructure improvements as part of the current budget and staff is exploring other funding sources such as grants, bonds and using the proceeds from land sales to cover costs, according to the report.

Work is expected to start no later than summer 2024.

Rohnert Park purchased the property for $12.5 million in April from San Francisco-based Laulima Development. The city already owned a 2-acre lot on the southwest corner of the site where the city’s Public Works Department is housed.

Laulima bought the site in 2017 with the intention of building a $400 million housing and commercial development but construction stalled. The property has sat unused since State Farm vacated the property in 2011 after relocating employees around the state.

Officials from various departments formed a team in June to help manage the downtown project.

As part of their work, staff members at City Hall met with representatives from top development companies, planning experts and officials from other cities who have completed similar projects. The group also reviewed eight potential development plans and commissioned a retail market and economic analysis.

The city’s plans call for a large-scale retail development on the northern portion of the site, a hotel and a mix of apartments and townhomes, including affordable housing along the SMART train line. The city envisions a walkable space with art and a park.

Proposed infrastructure work on the site includes removing the foundation left from the office building demolished in 2019 and remaining parking lots, grading the site and adding stormwater control features.

City officials also recommended building an east-west and north-south road that cuts through the project and divides the land into four parcels.

Other work includes reconfiguring State Farm Drive and Rohnert Park Expressway to improve access to the site and adding on-street parking and building a park along Enterprise Drive.

Jenkins said the work will make the site more marketable to developers because it reduces building costs and allows them to start that step more quickly.

It could also increase the price of the land when the city sells it, which could help the city recoup costs associated with the improvements.

The city used a similar approach when developing the 33-acre Stadium Lands site west of Highway 101, Jenkins said.

“We do have experience doing this,” he said.

Jenkins cautioned that building infrastructure amenities before selling the site to a developer could dissuade some from taking on a project. But the proposed work is largely around the perimeter of the property, which provides flexibility when designing a development.

In addition to the site work, the council also approved rescinding existing planning entitlements that were granted to Laulima and directed staff to work on updating the entitlements, which will be brought to the Planning Commission and council for approval.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.