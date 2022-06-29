Rohnert Park to tap recruiting firm to help with city manager search

Rohnert Park will hire an executive recruiting firm to help find a replacement for longtime City Manager Darrin Jenkins, who is retiring in December.

The City Council on Tuesday gave Michelle Marchetta Kenyon, the city’s contracted attorney, the green light to interview and select a firm to conduct the hiring process.

Marchetta Kenyon said this would expedite recruitment and ensure someone is in place by the time Jenkins leaves.

Jenkins announced June 22 that he was stepping down after nine years leading Sonoma County’s third largest city. His last day is Dec. 30.

Jenkins has said he plans to work through December and will help with the transition.

Though it’s sad to see Jenkins leave, Marchetta Kenyon described the opportunity as “a new beginning” for the city.

The winning candidate will oversee a workforce of roughly 230 employees and a budget of $177 million and will be tasked with addressing issues from housing and homelessness to continuing efforts to develop the city’s downtown.

Marchetta Kenyon expects to retain a firm within two weeks and recruitment will start shortly after.

The process will take about six months and spending to hire for the position was capped at $35,000.

The City Council also considered having the Human Resources Department recruit for the position but that option would be taxing on department resources, Marchetta Kenyon said.

Rohnert Park didn’t conduct a nationwide search in 2013 to replace former City Manager Gabe Gonzalez, naming Jenkins to the permanent role after he was tapped to fill in on an interim basis.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.