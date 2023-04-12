Rohnert Park toy store provides place for ‘nerds trying to have a little fun’

The new spot is 14,000 square feet total, and about 5,000 square feet of that space is dedicated to activities including game tables, a racetrack for radio-controlled cars, and an indoor playground.

It was a rainy Thursday night on the outskirts of Rohnert Park, and an imaginary bloodbath was unfolding at the back of the Fundemonium toy store.

First, a spider-like Venom Crawler from the Cogs of Vashtorr took out a bunch of soldiers from the Leagues of Votann to capture a key objective point. Next, a pack of angry dwarves from Votann moved into position to fire grenades at the murderous Crawler and blow it to smithereens.

Moments before this epic counterattack was about to unfold — the insidious Crawler’s demonic life in the balance — Matt Bryant whipped out a tape measure to make sure his army’s dwarves were close enough to defeat their loathsome enemy once and for all. He yanked on the measuring tape, confirmed his squad was within six inches, and nodded with a sinister smile.

Then Bryant grabbed three dice and rolled away.

In the end, it didn’t matter that Bryant’s dwarves “destroyed” the Crawler, the demonic commando of an army run by Telfor Reynolds of Sebastopol. What mattered more was that the two men, regulars at Fundemonium’s Warhammer Night or Warhmanner 40,000 game group, connected with each other in the real world.

These two thirty-somethings are part of a small but steady (and mostly male) contingent of Sonoma County gamers who meet up in the back part of the toy store every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. to engage in a wargame role play with miniature plastic figures. The ritual is as much about community as it is about fantasy. And right now, the community is thriving.

“It’s really cool knowing you can can come here, be yourself, and hang out with other people who enjoy doing this as much as you do,” said Bryant, who lives in Santa Rosa. “I look forward to it every week.”

Finding space for epic game nights

These rollicking game nights are the brainchild of Steve Elliott, who started Fundemonium back in 2005.

The store debuted in Petaluma and moved to its current Rohnert Park location in 2014. Today it sits on the west side of Highway 101 in the shopping center with the Reading Cinemas multiplex and Chuck E. Cheese.

One of the things that attracted Elliott to the new space was the size — he had tried to hold game nights at the first location, but the store proved too small to comfortably host more than a few gamers at any given time.

The new spot is 14,000 square feet total, and about 5,000 square feet of that space is dedicated to activities including game tables, a racetrack for radio-controlled cars, and an indoor playground.

Elliott grew up in a small town in Illinois. As a kid he was a fan of slot cars and other hobby toys. The internet didn’t exist back then, and Elliott said it was difficult for him to find other people who liked to do the same sorts of activities he did. Eventually, he found his community. When he started the shop in Sonoma County, he knew he wanted to create the same sort of opportunity for young people here.

“From the very beginning, I wanted it to be more than a place that sold toys and hobbies — I wanted it to be a family activity center,” he said. “Now, to come in here on a Thursday night and see the place packed with people, it’s really something special.”

Fundemonium shut down its gaming area during the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopened last year and has seen participation climb steadily back to what it was in the winter of 2020 and before.

Most gamers spent the pandemic playing online — a big reason they now enjoy playing face-to-face.

“I think people are really excited to be back in a place where they can meet up and do this in the real world,” Elliott said. “We’re delighted to provide them with that.”

'We’re all just nerds trying to have a little fun’

Warhammer Night is by far the biggest draw. On an average Thursday it attracts anywhere from 10-14 people.

For the uninitiated, Warhammer 40,000 is the most popular miniature wargame in the world. It started in the United Kingdom, and most players call it “Warhammer 40K.”

To play, two players square off and move armies of tiny plastic creatures around a landscape. Movements and actions are determined by rolling dice — you accomplish goals depending on the point totals of each roll. Unlike Dungeons & Dragons, which incorporates all sorts of unique dice, the dice in Warhammer are the same six-sided iterations you’d find at a craps table.

Reynolds, whose Venom Crawler met the untimely demise, described the game as being “like chess, but take away the grid and add tape measures.”

But Warhammer fanatics note it’s more than just a game — it also involves assembling plastic figures from pre-packaged kits, then painting the figures to match other characters in your army. In this sense, building Warhammer armies can be like building model trains or planes.