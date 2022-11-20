More info: For more information on the Fall train show, go to bit.ly/3Xex0X8 . To inquire about joining the Coastal Valley Lines model railroad club, go to cvlrr.com .

How much: Free, and the first 25 families receive a battery-operated toy train.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

A steady hum of miniature electric motors and tiny train whistles filled Fundemonium in Rohnert Park on Saturday as the annual Fall Train Show returned.

More than 100 people turned out to the toy store to see several model railroads on display, including a 28 feet by 35 feet replica inspired by Sonoma County and assembled by Coastal Valley Lines, a local nonprofit model railroad club.

Admission for the two-day event, which ends Sunday, is free. The first 25 families to arrive each day are given a free battery-operated toy train.

“It’s about more than trains — it’s about traditions and family,” said Wayne Padd, 76, an avid model railroad builder from Santa Rosa, who displayed a model he and his daughter built.

The Santa Fe railroad that inspired Padd’s display holds special memories for his family.

“It’s tied into my life memories, my family, my grandparents,” Padd said.

He hoped his railroad models evoke old memories for spectators, too, which is one reason he builds them.

Padd’s display included scale models of a winery surrounded by grapevines and wine barrels, the Healdsburg train station and an In-N-Out accompanied by tiny palm trees.

Mike Raymond, 79, of Santa Rosa, said he started building toy railroads to spread happiness.

“The kids love it,” he said Saturday as he tinkered with his creation during the show. “I get the satisfaction of getting older trains running again and seeing the joy on people’s faces.”

His railroad display included McDonald’s Happy Meal toys attached to the moving trains.

Six-year-old Reed Richards and his sister Ryan, 4, both of Windsor, were drawn to Raymond’s model. They smiled and pointed at the characters they recognized.

Richards couldn’t decide which model was his favorite. “All of them!” he exclaimed.

The largest display, and the “driving force” behind the show, according to Fundemonium owner Steven Elliott, was Coastal Valley Lines’ scale model, which included a farm and cows grazing in a grassy field, Santa Rosa’s Coddingtown Mall and a beach.

Coastal Valley Lines, which was formed in the 1990s, comes together every few weeks to work on models and display them at train shows across the North Bay, club president Joe Muller, 36, said.

“We get people from all different walks of life who enjoy working on different parts of the models,” said Luca Catanzaro, 22, a Coastal Valley Lines club member. “We all help each other and work together to create these models.”

Fundemonium typically hosts the train show every fall, Elliot said, but it has been suspended for the last few years because of wildfires and the pandemic.