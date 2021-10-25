Rohnert Park water users may see 5% rate hike for the next 5 years

Rohnert Park water customers soon may see an annual increase of 5% for each of the next five years, if the City Council agrees to pursue a proposed rate adjustment during Tuesday’s meeting.

The city’s current water rates are among the lowest in Sonoma County and would jump over Petaluma’s and Cotati’s if the five-year increase is approved.

The council will hear city staff’s recommendation to pursue the hike Tuesday but must alert anyone affected at least 45 days before holding a public hearing on the matter. If a majority of the parcels that receive water service protest in writing, state law prohibits the proposed increase. If most of the parcels do not protest, the City Council can implement the increase after the hearing.

That same law allowed cities to adopt a five-year rate schedule intended to recoup costs, including inflation, of operating the city’s water system.

As the state records its driest year in nearly a century, the drought poses challenges for water agencies: the costs of providing water increase because buying it costs more, while decreased customer use lowers revenue.

The proposed increase — and a change in the tier structure for the lowest rate — would result in an increase in a single-family bill of 2.6% for the lowest users, 6.1% for the average user and 6.4% for high users.

That would mean for a conservative water user whose bill is $44.61 now, the proposed rate hike would increase their total to $45.79.

A high-use single-family customer would see a $138.61 monthly bill increase to $147.50.

Multifamily users and nonresidential customers would see their bills increase between 5.8% and 7.4%, depending on their use and meter size.

The proposal would also reduce the “tier 1” allocation — the lowest rate charge — from 4,000 to 3,000 gallons a month, so customers would reach the more expensive tier 2 earlier.

The change aligns the amount of water sold at tier 1 rates with the amount of water supplied by local groundwater, according to the staff report.

A 5% annual increase each year for the next five years is needed to fund water delivery, pay for the utility’s planned structural improvements, keep up with inflation and maintain the department’s reserves, the report says.

Because water consumption can decrease significantly as residents are asked to conserve water during a drought — thus reducing revenue to the department — the city also may institute a “water shortage surcharge” scale from 10% for stage 1 voluntary reductions up to 25% for stage 3 mandatory conservation, to be implemented if the council declared a water shortage emergency.

The city’s water department spends 35% of its budget on buying water, which is expected to increase in cost 5% to 6% a year, the staff report says. Personnel costs are expected to rise as much as 6%.

Capital spending for infrastructure and maintenance costs, forecasted to average $2 million per year during a 2017 rate study, have been $3.7 million a year and are now expected to cost an average of $4.7 million a year after 2022.

The in-person council meeting begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall and will be broadcast on local channel 26 or online.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.