Rohnert Park weighs larger budget as city rebounds from COVID-19

The Rohnert Park City Council will consider a substantially larger budget for the upcoming fiscal year that prioritizes reinvestments in infrastructure and adds city personnel and programs.

The larger budget reflects an improving economic outlook as the city rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Budget staff in Sonoma County’s third-largest city said operating revenues came in about $6 million stronger this fiscal year than projected and are projecting even higher revenues in 2022-2023. The city also has made efforts to pay down unfunded pension and retiree benefit liabilities to free up money.

The final proposed budget is tentatively set at just under $177 million, up 37.6% from $128.6 million during the current budget year that ends June 30. For Rohnert Park residents, that means greater spending on amenities at city parks, road repaving and initial work on the future downtown project.

“The budget allocates funding not only for maintaining existing service levels but also for improving it across various departments,” said Nishil Bali, the city’s finance director, during an April meeting where officials helping to assemble the new budget provided the council with a preview of the spending plan. “This budget adds staffing, it adds resources and it adds programs to meet the city’s strategic needs.”

The City Council is set to vote on the final budget during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The $49.8 million general fund, which pays for most salaries, benefits and other operational expenses, was boosted by robust tax revenue projections and one-time funding. That general fund is up 11% from $44.8 million this fiscal year, topping pre-pandemic levels.

Sales tax revenue, the main source of local income, was forecast to be up nearly 8% at $15.3 million, with lodging taxes up nearly 11% at $4.5 million.

Budget staff said there is still a lot of stimulus money circulating in the local economy and tourism is rebounding.

“This budget assumes that life will return to pre-pandemic normal,” Bali said.

Property tax revenue was expected to see a small bump, too.

Like other cities across the region, Rohnert Park has seen an increase in labor costs and employee insurance benefits, Bali said.

The city has been able to balance increases in operational expenses through cost saving measures and grants.

Rohnert Park has made aggressive efforts to pay down pension and retiree health care liabilities over the past two years, after temporarily pausing payments in the first year of the pandemic.

The city owed more than $60 million in fiscal year 2020-2021 but costs have dropped to about $11 million after paying down about $24 million in pension debt and seeing gains in various funds set up to pay the liabilities.

That freed up money this year to help with the $12.5 million purchase of the former State Farm site eyed as the site for the city’s planned downtown. The city is expecting to save $900,000 this coming fiscal year and additional savings are projected in the next two fiscal years, staff said.

The 2022-2023 spending plan includes $12.2 million for costs associated with the first phase of the downtown project, including $4 million set aside from projected general fund surplus.

The city will dedicate $2.4 million for housing and homelessness to fund rapid rehousing, permanent supportive housing, homeless outreach teams and biohazard and trash clean up. Included in the budget is $50,000 to set up a health and human services hub in the city where nonprofits can offer services in a central location to the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The city’s joint police-fire Public Safety Department, whose budget makes up about 40% of the general fund, will see the addition of a community engagement coordinator who will serve as a liaison between the department and residents and organize community events. Funds also will be dedicated to growing the department’s training budget.

The spending plan also places renewed focus on infrastructure investments which were curtailed to maintain a balanced budget in the early years of the pandemic.

In a memo to the council, City Manager Darrin Jenkins said one of the biggest impacts of COVID-19 in the city was a lack of investment in infrastructure. The city only dedicated about $300,000 in general fund dollars to support infrastructure maintenance, which led to an increase in deferred maintenance costs.

The city began building back the budget this fiscal year and plans to allocate $5 million toward maintenance and replacement projects to meet deferred maintenance needs in 2022-2023.

The city plans to invest $28 million from general and enterprise funds to pay for big ticket items including the $6 million Copeland Creek detention basin, renovation of Honeybee Pool estimated to cost $2.5 million, several road projects and upgrades to the water and wastewater system.

During the April budget meeting, resident Steve Keith recognized city staff and the council for the time and effort that goes into preparing the budget.

He called on the city to prioritize efforts to address climate change at the local level by focusing on recycling and cleanup efforts across the city.

