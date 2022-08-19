Subscribe

Rohnert Park will have competitive races for 3 council seats

PAULINA PINEDA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 19, 2022, 10:22AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Rohnert Park will have competitive races for three seats on the five-member City Council in November, setting up another decisive set of contests that could again shift the balance of political power in Sonoma County’s third largest city.

It was only two years ago that voters ushered into office Rohnert Park’s most diverse council, including a three-member majority that campaigned and has governed on a progressive slate of issues and city priorities.

One of those seats is already up for grabs with former Vice Mayor Willy Linares’ resignation in May. Voters will determine who fills the remaining two years of his term representing District 1, in the city’s southwest.

Voters also will elect someone to represent them in Districts 2 and 5 for the first time since the city switched to district-based elections in 2020.

Newly seated council members will have a hand in helping finalize an update to the general plan, setting policies to address housing needs and tackling homelessness. They’ll likely hold sway on choosing a new city manager and carrying out the vision for the future downtown development.

Altogether, seven candidates, including two incumbents and one former council member, have stepped up to round out the Nov. 8 ballot.

At least one new face and as many as two will join the five-member council as no incumbents are running in District 2, the southernmost part of the city. The council will lose its longest-serving member, Pam Stafford, who is not seeking reelection in District 5, which takes in the northwest corner.

New council members will be sworn in December. The person seated in District 1 will serve through December 2024 while those elected to Districts 2 and 5 will serve through December 2026.

Voters can look up their council district here.

District 1

Vice Mayor Samantha Rodriguez, who was appointed to fill Linares’ seat in May, and Dave Soldavini, who previously ran for council in 2020 and also applied to fill the vacancy, are vying for the District 1 seat.

District 1 in the city’s southwest includes the area south of Enterprise Drive between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks and has the city’s largest Latino population.

District 1 Candidates at a Glance

Samantha Rodriguez

– Age: 33

– Profession: Works in youth advocacy and is a full-time student.

– Community experience: Rohnert Park City Council since May.

Dave Soldavini

– Age: 61

– Profession: District sales manager for La Tortilla Factory.

– Community experience: Longtime youth football coach and city volunteer.

Samantha Rodriguez

Rodriguez, 33, grew up in Rohnert Park’s A section and graduated from the city’s K-12 system. She works as a youth advocate and is a full-time student at Dominican University of California.

She said she applied for the vacancy because she wanted to bring her perspective as a young, bilingual, first-generation Latina to the dais. Rodriguez is the youngest person to serve and the first Latina to hold the title of vice mayor in the city and she hopes to serve as an example to other residents, she said.

She has spent the last few months learning from staff and her colleagues and she decided to run for the remaining two years of the term to provide continuity to the district and continue building on the work the city is doing, she said.

Rodriguez wants to address infrastructure needs and help spruce up District 1 and encourage more pride in the community.

Citywide, she wants to tackle homelessness by continuing to build on the city’s efforts to increase affordable housing and partner with other cities in the region to access more resources. She also wants to focus on police accountability and rebuilding community trust in the department.

Dave Soldavini

Soldavini, a lifelong Rohnert Park resident, is a longtime city volunteer and youth football coach and said he wants to extend his decades of local volunteerism to city government.

He was on the fence about running again, noting how difficult it was losing two years ago, but felt passionate about working collaboratively with the council to move forward projects including development of downtown and address other city needs, he said.

Soldavini, 61, said he wants to tackle homelessness and supports creating a Downtown Streets Team like those in Novato and San Rafael where unhoused residents are paired with case workers to access services and employment and participate in community cleanup projects. He also wants to work closer with Sonoma County to address mental health issues among that population, he said.

Other priorities include improving roads and city infrastructure, supporting park development and strengthening the police department’s relationship with the community.

Soldavini said he’s lived in the A and B sections his entire life, knows the community well and is willing to listen and be a voice for all residents.

District 2

Three political newcomers will square off to represent District 2 in the city’s expanding southeast corner that includes the L, M and W sections and the Sonoma Mountain Village development, a decade-old plan yet to be fully realized, that once completed will include thousands of homes, retail and office space.

District 2 Candidates at a Glance

Jason Atallah

– Age: 30

– Profession: Cybersecurity in the financial technology sector.

Tom Levin

– Age: 52

– Profession: Project manager and engineer in the public sector.

– Community experience: Active in his church, Hessel Church in Sebastopol.

Emily Sanborn

– Age: 39

– Profession: Account manager with Straus Family Creamery.

– Community experience: Serves on the PTA at University Elementary at La Fiesta, volunteers with the Girl Scouts and fosters service dogs for Penngrove-based Bergin University of Canine Studies.

Jason Atallah

Atallah, 30, was raised in the city’s M section. He recently moved back from Arizona, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and had been working the last few years, after his job in cybersecurity for a financial technology firm transitioned to fully remote in the spring.

He has long been interested in politics and becoming more involved in the city and decided to run because he has the time to dedicate to public service and wants to bring a fresh perspective to council, he said.

The city has grown since he left but now is dealing with what he described as “growing pains,” such as homelessness and an economy that is largely based on chains and franchises.

If elected, Atallah said he wants to support growing local businesses and reinvesting in the community. He also wants to tackle rising rent and home prices and ensure that longtime residents can remain in their homes.

Improving access to technical career paths for students and helping grow the local technology sector are also priorities, he said.

Tom Levin

Levin, 52, retired from the U.S. Coast Guard in 2012 after serving 20 years and has spent the last 10 years working in the private and public sector in project management and as an engineer. He currently works in Mill Valley with the Sewerage Agency of Southern Marin, a joint powers agency that provides wastewater services to agencies in Marin County.

Levin said his background in planning, project management and budgeting and experience working with local government will aid him as a council member. After years in the public sector, he felt running for office provided him a chance to continue his civic duty in the city where he has lived 19 years.

He wants to be a voice for families and businesses in District 2, champion development and infrastructure improvements in the district and bring more visibility to the city’s growing southeast corner, he said.

Levin said his focus areas are maintaining fiscal responsibility, supporting public safety and investing in capital infrastructure and he wants to provide balance and consistency to the city.

Emily Sanborn

Sanborn moved to Rohnert Park from the Central Valley in 2000 to earn a sociology degree from Sonoma State University. She quickly fell in love with the area and decided to stay after establishing deep roots within the community through her volunteer work, friendships and business relationships.

Sanborn, now 39, works at Rohnert Park-based organic food manufacturer Straus Family Creamery.

Running for office is a natural step up from the work she is already doing in the community, she said. She was inspired to run after seeing how the last election ushered in a more progressive group on the council and seeing how collaborative members are.

She wants to work to create a safe, clean, inclusive and supportive environment and is excited to meet with residents and understand different community needs and perspective.

Her priorities include addressing climate change, affordable housing, police oversight and continuing work to develop the downtown. She also wants to encourage residents to become more engaged with local government.

District 5

Incumbent Susan Hollingsworth Adams will face off against former council colleague Joe Callinan to represent District 5, which spans the area north of Enterprise Drive between the western city limits to Country Club Drive in the east.

Hollingsworth Adams and Stafford, who live in the D section, were allowed to serve the remaining two years on their at-large seats when the city transitioned to district elections in 2020, giving them two years to decide whether to run against each other in 2022. Ultimately, Stafford decided not to seek a fifth term.

Redistricting earlier this year triggered by the 2020 U.S. Census saw district boundaries redrawn to keep sections of the city together, leading Callinan, who also lives in the D section but ran in District 3 in 2020, to end up in District 5.

District 5 Candidates at a Glance

Joe Callinan

– Age: 63

– Profession: General contractor and owner of Joseph T. Callinan Construction in Rohnert Park.

– Community experience: Previously served on the City Council for 12 years and five years on the city’s Planning Commission.

Susan Hollingsworth Adams

– Age: 63

– Profession: Director of operations at her family’s insurance business, Art Hollingsworth Insurance Services.

– Community experience: Has served on the Rohnert Park City Council since 2018, served 14 years on the Planning Commission and a is a member of the Relief Society.

Joe Callinan

Callinan, 63, was first elected to the council in 2008 and lost his bid for a fourth term in the 2020 race against Gerard Giudice.

Callinan is running again because he said there is still work to do in his hometown. He wants to see through the creation of a downtown, a project he has long supported, and tackle homelessness.

The current council has enabled the park-and-ride encampment on Roberts Lake Road to grow without a plan to close the camp, he said. Though he understands court rulings prevent the city from shutting it down without providing housing to those staying there, he wants the city to require people staying at the camp to have a job and be enrolled in mental health and substance use programs to ensure they’re working toward having a more stable life and can eventually find permanent housing.

Callinan said the 2020 election ushered in change to the City Council that residents were seeking, but he believes the council has fallen short on addressing homelessness and other issues and residents are seeking change this year. He is hopeful voters will support him.

Susan Hollingsworth Adams

A nearly lifelong Rohnert Park resident, Hollingsworth Adams was first elected to an at-large seat on the City Council in 2018.

She is director of operations at her family’s insurance business, is active on various regional boards and involved with nonprofit groups in the community.

While on council, Hollingsworth Adams supported reducing retiree medical liability, implementing a climate change element in the city’s general plan and supported the creation of a crisis response team.

Hollingsworth Adams, 63, said if reelected she wants to focus on downtown development, secure the city’s short- and long-term fiscal health and enhance community engagement.

She wants to continue to reduce the number of tolerated encampments, and she noted the city has cleared 80 encampments across the city and found temporary and permanent shelter for more than 120 people in the last few years. She also wants to enhance efforts to address public health and safety concerns at camps and their impacts on neighborhoods.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.

Paulina Pineda

Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park city reporter

Decisions made by local elected officials have some of the biggest day-to-day impacts on residents, from funding investments in roads and water infrastructure to setting policies to address housing needs and homelessness. As a city reporter, I want to track those decisions and how they affect the community while also highlighting areas that are being neglected or can be improved.

