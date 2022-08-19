Rohnert Park will have competitive races for 3 council seats

Rohnert Park will have competitive races for three seats on the five-member City Council in November, setting up another decisive set of contests that could again shift the balance of political power in Sonoma County’s third largest city.

It was only two years ago that voters ushered into office Rohnert Park’s most diverse council, including a three-member majority that campaigned and has governed on a progressive slate of issues and city priorities.

One of those seats is already up for grabs with former Vice Mayor Willy Linares’ resignation in May. Voters will determine who fills the remaining two years of his term representing District 1, in the city’s southwest.

Voters also will elect someone to represent them in Districts 2 and 5 for the first time since the city switched to district-based elections in 2020.

Newly seated council members will have a hand in helping finalize an update to the general plan, setting policies to address housing needs and tackling homelessness. They’ll likely hold sway on choosing a new city manager and carrying out the vision for the future downtown development.

Altogether, seven candidates, including two incumbents and one former council member, have stepped up to round out the Nov. 8 ballot.

At least one new face and as many as two will join the five-member council as no incumbents are running in District 2, the southernmost part of the city. The council will lose its longest-serving member, Pam Stafford, who is not seeking reelection in District 5, which takes in the northwest corner.

New council members will be sworn in December. The person seated in District 1 will serve through December 2024 while those elected to Districts 2 and 5 will serve through December 2026.

Voters can look up their council district here.

District 1

Vice Mayor Samantha Rodriguez, who was appointed to fill Linares’ seat in May, and Dave Soldavini, who previously ran for council in 2020 and also applied to fill the vacancy, are vying for the District 1 seat.

District 1 in the city’s southwest includes the area south of Enterprise Drive between Highway 101 and the railroad tracks and has the city’s largest Latino population.

District 1 Candidates at a Glance Samantha Rodriguez – Age: 33 – Profession: Works in youth advocacy and is a full-time student. – Community experience: Rohnert Park City Council since May. Dave Soldavini – Age: 61 – Profession: District sales manager for La Tortilla Factory. – Community experience: Longtime youth football coach and city volunteer.

Samantha Rodriguez

Rodriguez, 33, grew up in Rohnert Park’s A section and graduated from the city’s K-12 system. She works as a youth advocate and is a full-time student at Dominican University of California.

She said she applied for the vacancy because she wanted to bring her perspective as a young, bilingual, first-generation Latina to the dais. Rodriguez is the youngest person to serve and the first Latina to hold the title of vice mayor in the city and she hopes to serve as an example to other residents, she said.

She has spent the last few months learning from staff and her colleagues and she decided to run for the remaining two years of the term to provide continuity to the district and continue building on the work the city is doing, she said.

Rodriguez wants to address infrastructure needs and help spruce up District 1 and encourage more pride in the community.

Citywide, she wants to tackle homelessness by continuing to build on the city’s efforts to increase affordable housing and partner with other cities in the region to access more resources. She also wants to focus on police accountability and rebuilding community trust in the department.

Dave Soldavini

Soldavini, a lifelong Rohnert Park resident, is a longtime city volunteer and youth football coach and said he wants to extend his decades of local volunteerism to city government.

He was on the fence about running again, noting how difficult it was losing two years ago, but felt passionate about working collaboratively with the council to move forward projects including development of downtown and address other city needs, he said.

Soldavini, 61, said he wants to tackle homelessness and supports creating a Downtown Streets Team like those in Novato and San Rafael where unhoused residents are paired with case workers to access services and employment and participate in community cleanup projects. He also wants to work closer with Sonoma County to address mental health issues among that population, he said.

Other priorities include improving roads and city infrastructure, supporting park development and strengthening the police department’s relationship with the community.