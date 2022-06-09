Rohnert Park woman charged in chase that injured police

Thirteen felony and misdemeanor counts have been filed against a Rohnert Park woman suspected of leading authorities on a chase that injured a Cotati police sergeant.

Christine Marie Dorfer, 40, was arraigned in Sonoma County Superior Court Tuesday on charges that include evading police, DUI and assault with a deadly weapon.

Dorfer is scheduled to return to court Friday to enter a plea, according to court records that show she’s represented by a Sonoma County public defender.

She’s in custody at the Sonoma County jail in lieu of $200,000 bail after being arrested Friday night following a series of events that began with a child custody exchange at the Cotati Police Department.

A father entered the lobby and told officials the child’s mother was intoxicated. A preliminary investigation showed her blood-alcohol level was 0.20% — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

Dorfer fled in a Lexus and the sergeant followed her along West Sierra Avenue, according to the Police Department, which added that she also flipped off the sergeant before backing into his patrol vehicle.

The chase continued even though the police car was damaged but it was terminated due to the suspect’s unsafe speeds and reckless driving, officials said.

Sonoma State University police found the Lexus at a convenience store on East Cotati Avenue near the Rohnert Park campus. Dorfer was inside and drank a travel-sized bottle of hard liquor, police said.

She’s accused of fighting officers, as well as biting a Rohnert Park officer, as they tried to take her into custody.

The officer and sergeant were both OK, their respective agencies reported this week.

