Rohnert Park woman suspected of lighting four cars on fire

A woman was arrested on suspicion of arson Thursday morning on suspicion of lighting four cars on fire in the parking lot of a Rohnert Park apartment complex, police said.

Police and firefighters responded to the vehicle fire at the Palms Apartments near Highway 101 at around 9 a.m. and quickly extinguished the blaze, said Rohnert Park Police Sgt. Eric Matzen.

Aftan Burnett, 37, was booked on suspicion of arson and is being held in Sonoma County Jail on $150,000 bail, Matzen said.

Matzen said it was unclear why the cars were set on fire or what led up to the incident. Matzen didn’t know the relationship between Burnett, a resident of the complex, and the owners of the cars, but said they were apartment residents or visitors.

He said some officers have had prior contact with Burnett but could not provide additional details.

Matzen estimated the fire caused $20,000 in total damage to the cars.

