California is in the grip of a historic heat wave that has strained the state’s electricity grids beyond capacity. Widespread, rolling blackouts are ongoing, but could be prevented if enough residents follow state guidance issued in recent days:

– Set you thermostat to 78 degrees or higher between 3-10 p.m. Pre-cool your home by running air conditioning in the early part of the day, when it is more efficient.

– Postpone use of major appliances, including the oven and dishwasher until cooler times of the day. Run your dishwasher and clothes washer only when full. Wash clothes in cold water. Clean or replace dirty filters. Turn your water heater down to 120° or the "normal" setting.

– Turn off unnecessary lights, and unplug phone chargers, power strips and other equipment when not in use.

– Close windows and doors in the morning before the day starts to heat up.