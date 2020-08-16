Subscribe

Rolling blackouts likely through Wednesday in California

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 16, 2020, 4:09PM
Doing your part

California is in the grip of a historic heat wave that has strained the state’s electricity grids beyond capacity. Widespread, rolling blackouts are ongoing, but could be prevented if enough residents follow state guidance issued in recent days:

– Set you thermostat to 78 degrees or higher between 3-10 p.m. Pre-cool your home by running air conditioning in the early part of the day, when it is more efficient.

– Postpone use of major appliances, including the oven and dishwasher until cooler times of the day. Run your dishwasher and clothes washer only when full. Wash clothes in cold water. Clean or replace dirty filters. Turn your water heater down to 120° or the "normal" setting.

– Turn off unnecessary lights, and unplug phone chargers, power strips and other equipment when not in use.

– Close windows and doors in the morning before the day starts to heat up.

California’s electricity grid operator on Sunday warned statewide, rolling blackouts are likely through Wednesday, urging residents to reduce energy consumption amid a historic heat wave.

With temperatures expected well into the triple digits, there will not be sufficient energy to meet demand across the state, according to the California Independent System Operator, a nonprofit corporation that manages the state’s $9 billion electricity market. It called rolling outages “likely” in a Sunday news release.

The announcement comes just days after rolling blackouts cut power to 42,400 Sonoma County customers Friday. It precedes the start of online classes for most K-12 students in the county and the resumption of classes at Sonoma State University this week.

“It’s very confusing and very alarming at the moment,” Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin said in a phone interview Sunday. “We have so many elements of potential danger — rolling blackouts, extreme heat, thunderstorms.”

Gorin said residents should prepare for the possibility of rolling blackouts and encouraged people to check in on friends and neighbors during what’s sure to be a trying few days.

In issuing a Flex Alert on Sunday afternoon, the California Independent System Operator is urging state residents to limit electricity use between 3-10 p.m. by dialing thermostats to 78 or higher, sparing stove usage and putting off laundry and dish washer use until cooler hours.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy

