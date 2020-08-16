Rolling blackouts likely through Wednesday in California
California’s electricity grid operator on Sunday warned statewide, rolling blackouts are likely through Wednesday, urging residents to reduce energy consumption amid a historic heat wave.
With temperatures expected well into the triple digits, there will not be sufficient energy to meet demand across the state, according to the California Independent System Operator, a nonprofit corporation that manages the state’s $9 billion electricity market. It called rolling outages “likely” in a Sunday news release.
The announcement comes just days after rolling blackouts cut power to 42,400 Sonoma County customers Friday. It precedes the start of online classes for most K-12 students in the county and the resumption of classes at Sonoma State University this week.
“It’s very confusing and very alarming at the moment,” Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin said in a phone interview Sunday. “We have so many elements of potential danger — rolling blackouts, extreme heat, thunderstorms.”
Gorin said residents should prepare for the possibility of rolling blackouts and encouraged people to check in on friends and neighbors during what’s sure to be a trying few days.
In issuing a Flex Alert on Sunday afternoon, the California Independent System Operator is urging state residents to limit electricity use between 3-10 p.m. by dialing thermostats to 78 or higher, sparing stove usage and putting off laundry and dish washer use until cooler hours.
