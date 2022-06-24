Roman Catholic Bishop of Santa Rosa: ‘When there’s a heartbeat, something is living’

Roman Catholic Bishop Robert Vasa called Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling “a victory for the unborn,” and a decision that he hopes will “works its way through the culture” so that all people “look carefully and perhaps differently at the preborn child.”

He said the leak in May of the court’s draft ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization made it apparent that 49 years of poorly considered law was finally catching up with advances in science.

What some may argue is just “a lump of cells,” modern technologies can identify as electrical activity in developing heart and brain cells — brain waves and a heartbeat, Vasa called it — illuminating the presence of independent life in an embryo as early as seven weeks after gestation begins.

“A mother doesn’t have the right to determine, ‘What’s growing in me might be a life for you, but for me it’s not,’ ” he said. “Reality is a stubborn thing, and human life is what it is: identifiable and knowable.

“At very least we have to point out scientifically: when there’s a heartbeat something is living.”

The bishop, who governs a diocese of about 40 parishes from Petaluma to the Oregon border, said the fact those of faith believe that same child is granted a mortal soul upon conception only increase the value of that life.

But the scientific basis of life should be clear even to nonbelievers and already is recognized in state law that allows someone to be charged criminally for taking the life of an unborn child by killing or injuring its pregnant mother.

Why abortions will continue under California law even with the new high court ruling is all the more confounding, given that fact, he said.

“The law on one hand recognizes the humanity of the child,” Vasa said, “and, yet, if the mother wants to eliminate the child, the law says then it’s not.”

