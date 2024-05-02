The California man who hid for 6 months in a secret room inside Circuit City

He came along at just the right time for Leigh Wainscott.

She had recently ended a 20-year marriage and was juggling work and life as a single mom. One day in October 2004, John appeared at her church. He was "funny, romantic, the most sensitive man I've ever met," Wainscott later told the Charlotte Observer. "The guy that every girl would want."

They were soon dating, sharing dinners at Red Lobster and evenings at her home watching movies. He often gave new toys to her kids, and when Christmas rolled around a few months later, he donated more items to the church toy drive than anyone else in the congregation. "Very engaging. Down to earth. Nice fellow," their pastor said.

A few days after New Year's, Wainscott was at work when a police officer approached her. He had a photograph in his hand.

"That's John," Wainscott said.

But he wasn't. He was Jeffrey Manchester, the officer told her, an escaped convict who had been living for the last six months inside hidden rooms he'd created in a nearby Toys R Us and Circuit City. They didn't know where he was now, and detectives needed her help.

As her world came crashing down around her, Wainscott began to cry. — Jeffrey Allen Manchester was born in Sacramento in 1971. By all indications, he had a typically sunny California childhood, attending high school in Rancho Cordova before enlisting in the military. With the legendary 82nd Airborne division, Manchester learned the skills of a paratrooper: rappelling, jumping from great heights and handling weapons. At age 20, he got married and started a family.

Manchester was deployed around the world, but in 1999, the family moved into military housing at the Naval Weapons Station in Concord. In November, police were called to their home on Hamilton Avenue for a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. Manchester's wife filed for divorce and custody of their children.

By then, the Roofman robberies had already begun.

Over the course of seven months, the Roofman hit over 40 restaurants, mostly McDonald's franchises, for a total score of $100,000. Armed with a gun and power tools, he drilled through the roof. Then, he would drop down from the ceiling, sometimes as far as 14 feet, and begin the holdup.

After rounding up the employees, he would direct them to grab their jackets before herding them into the walk-in freezer. Once they were locked inside, he raided the store, then called police to alert them to the frigid workers. He primarily targeted restaurants in Northern California, but he occasionally expanded his range to Oregon, Nevada, Virginia and Massachusetts. The Roofman had a "coast-to-coast reputation as the most courteous thief in the nation," the Sacramento Bee wrote.

"He was really polite, he was apologizing," recalled one McDonald's manager. "He said, 'Would you please, ma'am, get on the floor, would you please, ma'am get down?'"

There were some close calls. Once, the Roofman escaped out of a back window right as police rushed into the McDonald's. Detectives across the country suspected their man was military trained, especially because he could hit the floor after a long leap from the ceiling and not "miss a beat." He was "extremely fast, strong and has kept his cool when cornered," the Bee reported. "At least one investigator believed he never would be captured."

In May 2000, Manchester left Mare Island with the 481st Transportation Company, an Army Reserve boat unit, for an annual training exercise in North Carolina. Shortly after midnight on May 20, Manchester dropped through the roof to rob a McDonald's in Gastonia that had closed for the night. Five hours later and 10 miles away, he targeted another McDonald's that was about to open.

It was there, in the suburb of Belmont, North Carolina, that his luck ran out. As Manchester escaped on foot, police gave chase, eventually finding him hiding in some tall grass. He was reportedly gracious in defeat. "You guys did a real good job today," he told the arresting officers.

Manchester was sentenced to a staggering 45 years in prison for robbing the two McDonald's, primarily due to kidnapping charges for each employee. A brief trip to North Carolina had turned into a permanent stay.

"He came to the wrong place when he came to Belmont," a North Carolina detective said.

For four years, Manchester played the model prisoner, which allowed him access to the metal plant where inmates made bed frames and jungle gyms. In June 2004, a delivery truck arrived at the plant. Manchester slipped under the truck, gripped onto the underside and went out through the prison gates. He was free.

Investigators thought he might be making his way back to Sacramento, where his ex-wife and kids were living. But Manchester didn't even try to leave the state. He had found his hideout: a Toys R Us.