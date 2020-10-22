Roseland assisted living facility battered by COVID-19

Irving Gifford of Santa Rosa grew up during the Great Depression. During World War II, he survived two bouts of malaria in the Philippines, where he served in the U.S. Army as a military policeman.

After marrying in the Philippines, he and his young family settled in San Francisco, where he worked in the shipyards before moving to Santa Rosa and becoming a stay-at-home dad after two heart attacks in his middle-aged years.

Today, his daughter, Adele Walker, fears her father, who turned 99 in June, may not survive COVID-19.

“I’d really like to see him get to 100,” Walker said of her father, one of about 20 residents to test positive for the virus at St. Francis Assisted Living in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood.

“My dad is a World War II Vet who fought off malaria twice and he did not get the same care that Chris Christie or the president or anyone else got,” she said. “He’s kind of been left to fend for himself.”

Eight staff also have tested positive, according to an employee at the facility who has asked to remain anonymous.

Walker said she fears for her father’s health, because the facility is short-staffed and has had trouble finding workers to replace those that have become ill. Her father is asymptomatic so far, but she said she hoped the county public health division would do more to find the replacement workers and medical staff needed to care for the residents.

Rose Wilbor, who owns the facility with her husband, George, said she’s been able to hire some agency workers this week to care for the residents, but more help is needed.

“We are trying to resolve the problem,” Wilbor said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 15 COVID-positive residents remain at the facility, while five have been transported to the hospital this week, the employee said.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said public health staff are currently providing technical assistance to the facility, along with state infectious disease specialists. Mase said the California Department of Social Services, which regulates residential care facilities, is helping the county public health division find extra staffing for the facility.

“I absolutely think that we can provide further assistance,” Mase said.

Crista Barnett Nelson, executive director of Senior Advocacy Services, a regional agency that runs the Sonoma County Long-term Care Ombudsman program, urged county and state officials to respond with haste.

Barnett Nelson said the state may bring in a management company that would take over operation of the facility, though it’s unclear how long that would take.

“When you’re sick, these things can’t take this long,” she said. “We need to have rapid response. People are lying in bed with a fever. They can’t wait a week.”

On Tuesday night, local health officials said the virus had claimed the lives of five more local residents, bringing the pandemic death toll in Sonoma County to 134. Of these, at least 105 residents lived in skilled nursing homes or residential care facilities for the elderly.

Local seniors continue to dominate the list of local fatalities. These include a male resident of a skilled nursing facility who was over 64 and died Oct. 13. Another man between 50 and 64 who did not live in a senior care home died Oct. 15.

Two men both over 64 who lived in residential care facilities died Oct. 16 and Oct. 17, and a man who also was not a resident of a senior care home died Oct. 19. Barnett Nelson said that as far as she knew none of the recent deaths were residents of St. Francis.

During the summer, the county’s 20 local skilled nursing facilities were hit hard by the virus, with some of them reporting dozens and even scores of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents. But in recent months, public health officials have reported a significant decrease in cases at local skilled nursing homes.

Mase said these facilities have been able to better control the spread of the virus. But Mase expressed concern about local assisted living and board and care homes, which number more than 200 in the county.

“There’s potential for much more introduction of COVID into those facilities if we have more community transmission,” she said. “I think we’re seeing an uptick in those facilities.”

Walker, the daughter of the St. Francis Assisted Living resident, said she does not blame the staff at the facility, where her father has lived for two years. She said they’re trying to do their best but simply are not equipped to handle a situation where everyone in the facility has the virus.

Unlike skilled nursing homes, assisted living and board and care homes are not health care facilities and do not provide the same level of medical care. Skilled nursing homes, for example, require sufficient nursing staff to care for patients.

“I just want public health to step in and get them some professional help to take care of the residents,” she said.

Walker’s father has been in the facility for two years, she said. He turns 100 in June.

