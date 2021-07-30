Subscribe

Roseland library hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 30, 2021, 1:08PM
Santa Rosa Community Health is holding a youth vaccine clinic in Santa Rosa on Saturday in an effort to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among local children before they return to school.

The clinic at the Roseland library, 779 Sebastopol Road, will be held from 4-6 p.m., according to a news release. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive the free shot, and insurance is not required.

Attendees must wear masks while at the clinic and will be asked to remain there for 15 minutes after they’ve been vaccinated in case of any reaction.

As an incentive, the first 100 people to receive shots will receive DoorDash gift cards. Other resources for children and food also will be offered at the clinic.

