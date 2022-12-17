Roseland home catches fire, causes $35,000 in damage

A single-story Roseland home caught fire Friday afternoon, causing damage to it and a neighboring home before the flames were extinguished by firefighters, Santa Rosa authorities said.

No one was injured but the fire caused an estimated total of $35,000 to the houses, said Steve Suter, division chief for the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Around 12:50 p.m., a resident called 911 after observing smoke coming from the rear of their neighbor’s house on Southwood Drive near Westwood Drive in Santa Rosa, Suter said.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7299661&lat=38.416912&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

One woman was in the house when she saw flames from her window and was able to exit, Suter said. Other residents lived in the home, but authorities didn’t know how many.

Within five minutes, a fire engine arrived and began an attack on the fire, which was mostly confined to the home’s exterior and laundry room and had melted vinyl siding on the neighbor’s house.

The flames were under control within 20 minutes, Suter said.

The cause has not been identified, but officials believe it may have been accidental.

“It’s always a good idea to make sure your smoke detector is working, especially at this time of year,” Suter said, noting the woman’s alarm did not go off. “It was fortunate that the neighbor was home and called 911 so quickly.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.